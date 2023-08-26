What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical

The Outsiders will open April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

By: Aug. 26, 2023

What We Know So Far About THE OUTSIDERS Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, The Outsiders is coming to Broadway! The new musical will arrive this season at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) with previews beginning Saturday, March 16, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024 opening night. What do you need to know until then?

The Outsiders is based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola's landmark 1983 motion picture. The film included a cast of up-and-coming stars, including C. Thomas Howell, Emilio Estevez, Matt DillonTom CruisePatrick SwayzeRalph Macchio, and Diane Lane

Following a 2019 developmental lab, the new musical was set to premiere as a part of The Goodman Theatre's 2021/22 season in Chicago, but was indefinitely postponed in early 2022. Later that year it was announced that the musical would be a part of La Jolla Playhouse's season, where it ran February through March 2023. Check out what the critics had to say.

The production starred: Brody Grant as "Ponyboy," Sky Lakota-Lynch as "Johnny," Daniel Marconi as "Randy," Kevin William Paul as "Bob," Brent Comer as "Paul," Ryan Vasquez as "Darrel," Da'Von T. Moody as "Dallas," Jason Schmidt as "Sodapop," Trevor McGhie as "Two-Bit," Piper Patterson as "Cherry," and Kiki Lemieux as "Marcia."

Casting for Broadway will be announced at a later date.

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of 'outsiders' are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of 'haves and have nots', of protecting what's yours and fighting for what could be.

The Outsiders features Scenic Design by AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Cody Spencer, and Projection Design by Hana Kim. The Music Director is Matt Hinkley. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Xavier Rubiano, CSA.

The Outsiders is produced by The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky and Angelina Jolie. General management is by 321 Theatrical Management.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include The Shubert Organization, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Sony Masterworks, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Betsy Dollinger, Tima Productions (LaChanze/">LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks), Playhouse Square, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin Prods, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Shusterman, ATx Random, Paul Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Scott Stanton & Carrie Clark, Wendy Gillespie/Karen Tanz, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Green Leaf Partnership, Belle Productions, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Deborah & Dave Smith, Mike & Molly Schroeder, Chas & Jen Grossman, Margot Astrachan, Rose Maxi, Toni R. Israel, and Cornice Productions.





