Wet Ink Ensemble Announces 2022-23 Artists-In-Residence

NYC-based new music group Wet Ink Ensemble announces its three new Artists-in-Residence: Obie award-winning theater artist Rick Burkhardt, composer and drummer Vicente Hansen Atria, and saxophonist and composer Ingrid Laubrock.

Wet Ink Ensemble's first concert of the season will feature Burkhardt alongside members of Atria's "alien chamber-folk" septet Orlando Furioso in the world premiere performance of Kate Soper's HEX at Roulette on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:30pm. The new work is a dramatic satire in which a new music ensemble inadvertently opens the gates of Hell.

The concert also celebrates Orlando Furioso's self-titled debut album, released on Aguirre Records on September 9 with additional performances by the group, bringing the listener into a bizarre microtonal cosmos, where Andean melodies meet Renaissance arias. Like a science-fiction Dante, Atria's group takes the listener on a tour of many diverse and colorful provinces of an alien world.

Wet Ink Ensemble's Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program provides an open platform for composer-performers who are invited to create new work for and with Wet Ink, perform with the ensemble, present their own solo projects and bands, and work with Wet Ink's open, collaborative model in any way that they find meaningful. Previous AIRs include Charmaine Lee, Katherine Young, and Nick Dunston.



Performance Details

HEX // Orlando Furioso

Wet Ink Ensemble

Orlando Furioso

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:30pm

Roulette | 509 Atlantic Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11217

Tickets: $20 (pay what you can); free admission for students

Link: https://www.wetink.org/events/



Program:

Kate Soper - HEX [2022], a dramatic satire with music (world premiere)

Kate Soper, voice / piano

Rick Burkhardt, voice / piano (2022-23 Wet Ink Artist-In-Residence)

Orlando Furioso

Vicente Hansen Atria, drums / compositions (2022-23 Wet Ink Artist-In-Residence)

David Acevedo, trumpet

Andrew Boudreau, piano / MIDI harpsichord

Alec Goldfarb, amplified classical guitar

Daniel Hass, cello

David Leon, saxophone / clarinet

Simón Wilson, bass

Additional works performed by Vicente Hansen Atria's Orlando Furioso



About Wet Ink's 2022-23 Artists-in-Residence

Vicente Hansen Atria is a Chilean composer and drummer based in New York. His music riffs on a wide range of idioms, from renaissance dances to Korean sanjo, creating lucid, futuristic sonic worlds. He has written for groups such as the Sun Ra Arkestra, JACK Quartet, Wet Ink Ensemble, Yarn/Wire, TAK Ensemble, International Contemporary Ensemble, Bozzini Quartet, Science Ficta, and Daedalus Quartet.



As a drummer and composer, his music has been showcased at a wide variety of venues and festivals, including The Shed, moers Festival, MATA Festival, Re:Sound Festival, Festival Mixtur, ATLÁNTICX Festival, The Stone, Dizzy's Club at JALC, Saint Vitus, Jazz Standard, DiMenna Center for Classical Music, and Roulette, among others. His music has been released on Carrier Records, Aguirre Records, and Endectomorph Music, and has been reviewed by publications such as The Guardian, The Wire, Nettavisen, I Care If You Listen, Foxy Digitalis, Vinyl District, and Which Sinfonia.



He is a recipient of an ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award (2022), an ACF Create award (2021), The Shed Open Call commission (2019), two Chilean Ministry of Culture Fondo de la Música funds (2022 & 2020), and a finalist for the ASCAP Morton Gould Young Composer Award (2016).



He holds a DMA from Columbia University, where he has studied with Fred Lerdahl, Georg Haas, George Lewis, and Zosha Di Castri. Vicente is currently leading experimental chamber folk septet Orlando Furioso, as well as performing with collaborative trio Family Plan, improvising electronic music with Buen Clima as Tronador, and designing instruments with Mat Muntz for The Vex Collection, an alt-historical ensemble.



Rick Burkhardt is an Obie-award winning composer, performer, playwright, and director whose original music, theater, and text pieces have been performed in over 40 US cities, as well as in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan. He studied music composition at Harvard University, the University of Illinois, and the University of California, San Diego (primary instructors Chaya Czernowin and Herbert Brün), and playwriting at Brown University (primary instructor Erik Ehn).



Rick Burkhardt's work has been supported by grants from Chamber Music America, ICElab, New Music USA, Meet the Composer, Jerome Foundation, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, the Millay Colony, Thomas Nee Commissioning Grant, Boswil Foundation, DAAD, and the US-Mexico Fund for Culture, as well as private and festival commissions. Presenters and commissioners include the Lucerne, Donaueschingen, Wien Modern, and Darmstadt Festivals, American Repertory Theater, New York Theater Workshop, LaMama NYC, PS-122, and ensembles such as Yarn/Wire, International Contemporary Ensemble, Wet Ink, PopeBama, radical2, Ensemble Dal Niente, thingNY, line upon line, Hand/Werk, sfSound, Ensemble SurPlus, the La Jolla Symphony, the Olympia Chamber Orchestra, and Ensemble XII. He has received "Best Play" awards at the San Francisco Fringe Festival and the New York Frigid Festival, and an Obie Special Citation Award for the music-theater work "Three Pianos."



He is cofounder of the Nonsense Company, a traveling experimental music / theater trio, and of the Prince Myshkins, a traveling satirical folk / cabaret duo. His original songs have been recorded and performed by singers across the US and broadcast nationally on Pacifica Radio's "Democracy Now" and NPR's "Morning Edition." He lives in Brooklyn.

Ingrid Laubrock is an experimental saxophonist and composer, interested in exploring the borders between musical realms and creating multi-layered, dense and often evocative sound worlds. A prolific composer, Laubrock was named a "true visionary" by pianist and The Kennedy Center's artistic director Jason Moran, and a "fully committed saxophonist and visionary" by The New Yorker. Her composition Vogelfrei was nominated 'one of the best 25 Classical tracks of 2018' by The New York Times.

She worked with: Anthony Braxton, Muhal Richards Abrams, Dave Douglas, Kenny Wheeler, Jason Moran, Tim Berne, William Parker, Tom Rainey, Mary Halvorson, Kris Davis, Tyshawn Sorey, Craig Taborn, Andy Milne, Luc Ex, Django Bates' Human Chain, The Continuum Ensemble, Wet Ink and many others.

Awards include the BBC Jazz Award for Innovation in 2004, a Fellowship in Jazz Composition by the Arts Foundation in 2006, the 2009 SWR German Radio Jazz Prize, the 2014 German Record Critics Quarterly Award, Downbeat Annual Critics Poll Rising Star Soprano Saxophone (2015) , Rising Star Tenor Saxophone (2018) and Herb Alpert/Ragdale Prize in Composition 2019.

Ingrid Laubrock has received composing commissions by The Fromm Music Foundation, BBC Glasgow Symphony orchestra, Bang on The Can, Grossman Ensemble, The Shifting Foundation, The Robert D. Bielecki Foundation, The Jerwood Foundation, American Composers Orchestra, Tricentric Foundation, SWR New Jazz Meeting, The Jazz Gallery Commissioning Series, NYSCA, Wet Ink, John Zorn's Stone Commissioning Series and the EOS Orchestra.

She is a recipient of the 2019 Herb Alpert Ragdale Prize in Music Composition and the 2021 Berklee Institute of Gender Justice Women Composers Collection Grant.

Ingrid Laubrock is part time faculty at The New School and Columbia University. Other teaching experiences include improvisation workshops at Towson University, CalArts, UC San Diego, UC Irvine, Baruch College, University of Michigan, University of Newcastle and many others. Laubrock was Improviser in Residence 2012 in the German city Moers. The post is created to introduce creative music into the city throughout the year. As part of this she led a regular improvisation ensemble and taught sound workshops in elementary schools.

The Wet Ink Ensemble is a collective of composers, performers, and improvisers dedicated to adventurous music-making. Named "The Best Classical Music Ensemble of 2018" by The New York Times, Wet Ink's work is rooted in an ethos of innovation through collaboration, extending from the music and the unique performance practice developed in the "band" atmosphere of Wet Ink's core ensemble of composer-performers, to projects with a broad range of renowned creators, from Evan Parker to George Lewis to Peter Ablinger, and committed performances of music by young and underrepresented composers, from today's most promising emerging voices to the next generation of artists.



Hailed for "sublimely exploratory" (The Chicago Reader) and "dense, wild, yet artfully controlled" (The New York Times) performances and "uncompromisingly original music by its members, and unflagging belief in the power of collaboration" (The New Yorker), Wet Ink has been presenting concerts of new music at the highest level in New York City and around the world for over 20 years. Wet Ink's programming celebrates the nexus of composition, improvisation and interpretation, from early collaborations with Christian Wolff and ZS to pioneering portrait concerts of Peter Ablinger, Mathias Spahlinger, Anthony Braxton, and the AACM composers, work with renowned creative musicians such as Ingrid Laubrock, Peter Evans, Darius Jones, and Katherine Young, and long-term collaborative projects with Wet Ink's four acclaimed composer-members (Alex Mincek, Sam Pluta, Kate Soper, and Eric Wubbels). In May 2020, the ensemble launched Wet Ink Archive, an online journal of adventurous music featuring writings and recordings by a wide range of artists (please visit at archive.wetink.org).

Wet Ink has been in residence at institutions including Duke University, EMPAC (Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center), Columbia University, the Royal Academy of Music (UK), and The Walden School, among many others, and has been featured on numerous recordings. Highlights include Katharina Rosenberger's TEXTUREN, which was awarded a German Record Critics Prize, and solo records by Alex Mincek (Torrent), Kate Soper (IPSA DIXIT), Sam Pluta (Broken Symmetries), Eric Wubbels (Duos with Piano, Book 1), and Josh Modney (Engage), all of which were celebrated on various "Best of" lists by The New York Times, The New Yorker, Bandcamp Daily, Sequenza 21, and The Nation. Wet Ink has released four acclaimed solo albums (Wet Ink Ensemble; Relay; Wet Ink: 20, which features the Wet Ink Large Ensemble; and Glossolalia/Lines on Black).

Wet Ink is co-directed by an octet of world class composers, improvisers, and interpreters that collaborate in band-like fashion, writing, improvising, preparing, and touring pieces together over long stretches of time. These directors are Erin Lesser (flutes), Alex Mincek (saxophone), Ian Antonio (percussion), Eric Wubbels (piano), Josh Modney (violin), Mariel Roberts (cello), Kate Soper (voice), and Sam Pluta (electronics). The Wet Ink Large Ensemble is a group of extraordinary New York City musicians that come together to play the world's most exciting and innovative music. Learn more at www.wetink.org.