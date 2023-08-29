Westchester Collaborative Theater to Present BOTH SIDES OF JONI with Vocalist Alexis Cole & Pianist Monika Herzig

A Jazz infused tribute to Joni Mitchell | September 8-9.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Westchester Collaborative Theater to Present BOTH SIDES OF JONI with Vocalist Alexis Cole & Pianist Monika Herzig

On Friday and Saturday September 8 and 9, Westchester Collaborative Theater
(WCT) will feature a special program of Joni Mitchell music, arranged by pianist Monika Herzig,
interpreting Joni's songs in a jazz infused format. Joining Monika will be the renowned vocalist
and local favorite Alexis Cole and an outstanding band.

This engagement, following an
international tour of the program, will be performed in a cabaret setting at WCT's home, 23
Water Street in Ossining.

For tickets: Click Here





