West End DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Not Return Until 2021

The reopening of Dear Evan Hansen in the West End has been delayed until 2021, WhatsOnStage reports. The exact date of re-opening has yet to be announced, but producers say the show will return 'as early as practical next year.'

"Due to the continued uncertainty around timings for a safe return for theatre productions, the producers of Dear Evan Hansen have had to make the very difficult decision to delay the recommencement of performances at the Noël Coward Theatre," the show's producers said in a statement. "Return dates for the production will be planned for as early as practical next year (2021) taking into consideration further advice and guidance from the Government including social distancing measures."

"Patrons will be contacted over the coming weeks with credit vouchers (valid until 31 December 2022) to redeem at their leisure and to use as soon as booking re-opens. Alternatively patrons are entitled to a full refund. Full details can be found at dearevanhansen.com/london."

The winner of six Tony awards including Best Musical, as well as the 2018 Grammy award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Dear Evan Hansen is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, features a book by Tony award-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning composers of The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul.

Sam Tutty who plays the title role is the recent winner of the Critics' Circle Most Promising Newcomer award. He is joined by fellow cast members Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck and Marcus Harman who will play Evan Hansen at certain performances. They are joined by Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith and James Winter.

Dear Evan Hansen has won the Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961. The album went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album and recently became only the third cast recording this decade to go gold. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perry of 'Waving Through a Window' is available digitally.

