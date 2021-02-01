Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse Series INDOOR BOYS Picked Up By Here TV

Here TV, the leading television network focusing on LGBTQ content and audiences, has acquired Indoor Boys, the Indie Series award-winning and Emmy-nominated digital series from creators Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse.

Season 1 is now streaming at www.here.tv and everywhere Here TV is carried, including all major cable systems, Tubi TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Seasons 2 and 3 will premiere later this year.

The comedy series, which is in its third season, follows two homebody roommates as they navigate the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. Indoor Boys was honored with 12 Indies Series Awards and Veanne Cox was nominated for an Emmy for her role as Lenora.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Here TV to get Indoor Boys in front of a wider audience," said co-creator Welsey Taylor. Added co-creator Alex Wyse "We started this project because we wanted to tell stories we rarely saw on TV. Here TV shares our passion for telling stories by and for the LGBTQ community."

Alex Wyse is the co-creator/writer/star of Indoor Boys, for which he won Indie Series Awards for Best Actor, Best Writing, and Best Comedy Series. As an actor, he appeared on Broadway in Waitress, Spring Awakening, and Lysistrata Jones, Off-Broadway in Ride the Cyclone, Bare, and Triassic Parq, and in the National Tour of Wicked. His television credits include "Iron Fist," "Masters of Sex," "NCIS: LA," "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Modern Family," "Switched at Birth," and "Bored to Death." He co-produced the Tony-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me. He holds a BFA from Boston University.

Wesley Taylor is the co-creator/writer/star of "Billy Green," "It Could Be Worse," and Indoor Boys, which won the 2019 Indie Series Awards for Best Writing and Best Comedy Series. His work has been produced by Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Artists' Exchange, the LGBT Center, and at New World Stages. As an actor, he is a Theatre World Award Winner, a Chita Rivera Award Winner, and an Outer Critics Circle nominee, having starred in the original Broadway casts of Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, and Spongebob Squarepants. Taylor's television credits include "Smash" (26 episodes), "The Good Wife," "The Tomorrow People," "One Life to Live," "Looking," "I'm Dying up Here," and "Difficult People." He holds a BFA from North Carolina School of the Arts.

In addition to Wyse and Taylor, the cast features Carolee Carmello, Veanne Cox, Krysta Rodriguez, Isaac Powell, Kyle Harris, Michael Tacconi, Frankie Grande, Sean Grandillo, Daniel K. Isaac, and Ann Harada, with Laura Silverman, Kathryn Gallagher, Erich Bergen, Ben Fankhauser, Nathan Lee Graham, Alex Boniello, Kathy Fitzgerald, Deidre Goodwin, Drew Gehling, Patrika Darbo, Andre Ward, Josh Lamon, Andrew Chappelle, Natalie Walker, Paige Turner, Solea Pfeiffer, Alex Gibson, Chris Murphy, Vasthy Mompoint, John Wascavage, Molly Hager, Kat Nejat, and Noah Galvin.

Executive Producers for Indoor Boys are Michael Kushner, Jim Kierstead, Jim Head, and Cody Lassen. Producers are Jack Sharkey, Susan A Thomas, and Steven Tylor O'Connor. Co-Producers are JENNY AINSWORTH, Betsy Driben-Lichtman, Denise Wyse, and Robert Wyse.