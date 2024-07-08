Watch These 5 New Shows at the Library for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking to catch a Broadway show this summer at less than Broadway prices? You're in luck, because The Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has titles available to view all year long, and all you need is a library card!

Since 1970, the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive (TOFT) has preserved live theatrical productions and documented the creative contributions of distinguished artists and legendary figures of the theatre. With the consent and cooperation of the theatrical unions and each production's artistic collaborators, TOFT produces video recordings of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theatre productions, as well as dialogues between notable theatre personalities.

Recent additions to their catalog include five shows from 2023/24: Here Lies Love, Here We Are, Days of Wine and Roses, Shucked, and How to Dance in Ohio.

Find a full list of TOFT titles and learn all about how to access the archive.