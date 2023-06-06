Watch: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Shares Behind the Scenes Moments in 'Great Adventure' Music Video

Kimberly Akimbo is currently nominated for 8 Tony Awards. 

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Watch: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Shares Behind the Scenes Moments in 'Great Adventure' Music Video

Kimberly Akimbo has released a music video for 'Great Adventure' featuring behind the scenes moments and more. 

Watch below!

Kimberly Akimbo features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. It is based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name by David Lindsay-Abaire, choreographed by Danny Mefford, and directed by Jessica Stone.

The Broadway company of Kimberly Akimbo features the "sensational" (Washington Post) company from the Atlantic Theater world premiere production: Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza, Gigi) as Kimberly, Justin Cooley (who is making his Broadway debut), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (Hand to God, Time and the Conways), Alli Mauzey (Cry Baby, Wicked), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels), Olivia Elease Hardy (Broadway debut), Fernell Hogan (The Prom, Mean Girls US Tour), Michael Iskander (Broadway debut), and Nina White (Broadway debut). Colleen FitzpatrickSkye Alyssa FriedmanMiguel GilJim HoganBetsy Morgan, and Alex Vinhround out the cast as understudies.






