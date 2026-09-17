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Washington National Opera O'KEEFFE: KISS THE SKY to be Presented at Works & Process

Christopher Tin and Kelley Rourke's opera-ballet will be staged at the Peter B. Lewis Theater with artistic director Francesca Zambello.

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Washington National Opera O'KEEFFE: KISS THE SKY to be Presented at Works & Process

Works & Process will present a performance of excerpts from Washington National Opera's O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky by composer Christopher Tin, librettist Kelley Rourke, with choreography by Jessica Lang on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater.

Go behind the scenes of this groundbreaking opera-ballet commissioned by Washington National Opera (WNO). Before its world premiere in March 2027 in Washington, DC, join artistic director Francesca Zambello, Grammy Award-winning composer Christopher Tin, librettist Kelley Rourke, and choreographer Jessica Lang for a conversation about their collaboration. Tickets to WNO's world premiere are available at washnatopera.org/kiss-the-sky.

O'Keeffe: Kiss the Sky traces the journey of Georgia O'Keeffe as she becomes one of America's most iconic creative forces, and the people who shaped her along the way. Performance excerpts featuring mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, tenor William Burden, mezzo-soprano Elizabeth Bishop, pianist Tongyao Li, and dancers offer a first look at the new production. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

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