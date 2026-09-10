Works & Process Will Host Miami City Ballet: Patricia Delgado

Works & Process will present a performance from Miami City Ballet featuring Patricia Delgado on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at 7PM at the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10128.

In a meaningful full-circle moment for Miami City Ballet, Patricia Delgado returns to the company as a choreographer with a new commission. A Miami native and former Miami City Ballet principal dancer, Delgado has since emerged as an award-winning choreographer whose work spans ballet, theater, and Broadway—most notably, Buena Vista Social Club—and is known for blending classical structure with contemporary freedom and emotionally driven storytelling.

Before the work’s world premiere in Miami this October, see performance highlights and hear from the creative team about their creative process in a discussion moderated by Marina Harss. The commission reflects Miami City Ballet’s ongoing commitment, under the artistic direction of Gonzalo Garcia, to nurture artists whose voices are deeply connected to the company’s history while boldly shaping its future. All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

Leadership support for this Works & Process program is provided by Charles and Deborah Adelman, Jeff Davis and Michael Miller, and Eugène and Stephanie Leouzon.

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