Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the holiday weekend!
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, September 3
THE NOTEBOOK Announces Closing Date
Video: Meet the Cast of YELLOW FACE on Broadway
Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2024 - Where to Watch AGATHA ALL ALONG & More
Watch 'Line Leader & Perfect Job For Me' Clip from KINDERGARTEN: THE MUSICAL
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Kindergarten: The Musical, the upcoming preschool series from Disney Jr. In the clip, which comes from the episode “Little Job of Horrors,” the kids spin a wheel to get a classroom job and break out in the song 'Line Leader & Perfect Job for Me.'. (more...)
Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Saher Shah on Female Representation, Expectations and Visibility in Her New Play VITAMIN D
by Guest Author
Vitamin D started as a bunch of scene ideas, thoughts and one-liners of dialogue in my notes app on my phone. It lived there for almost a year, growing every time I had a conversation with someone, saw a post on social media or read an article about the way we speak about, and to women when it came to marital status, and particularly within South Asian and Muslim communities.. (more...)
KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Will Be Released in UK Cinemas
by Stephi Wild
Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre will receive a cinema release! Fans of the show can sign up for an email list to be notified when more information has been announced.. (more...)
Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's Globe
by Abbie Grundy
Chaos and confusion reign in this laughter-filled production.. (more...)
Video: WICKED Movie Releases New Promo With WNBA Player Angel Reese
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked has partnered with the WNBA for a new promo featuring basketball player Angel Reese. In the short video, Reese invites viewers to 'Defy gravity and rise above the noise.' Watch it now!. (more...)
Video: with Hailee Kaleem Wright Is a Sparkling Diamond
by Robert Bannon
Hailee Kaleem Wright burst on the scene starring in hit shows like Paradise Square, Six, and now as the alternate Satine in Moulin Rouge!. She talks about the journey, the difference between alternates, standbys, and understudies, and the work it takes to be ready to star in a giant musical like Moulin Rouge!.. (more...)
