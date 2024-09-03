Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 3, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 3, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the holiday weekend:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, September 3

McNeal begins previews on Broadway

THE NOTEBOOK Announces Closing Date

by Stephi Wild

The Notebook will close on Broadway this December. According to an Instagram post, the final performance will take place on December 15.. (more...)

Video: Meet the Cast of YELLOW FACE on Broadway

by Joey Mervis

David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face is back this season, courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company, and this time, it's on Broadway! The play makes its debut 17 years after its off-Broadway premiere- both iterations with Leigh Silverman at the helm. In this video, watch as the whole company pauses from rehearsals to meet the press ahead of the start of previews.. (more...)

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2024 - Where to Watch AGATHA ALL ALONG & More

by Josh Sharpe

This September, ring in the chilly months with debuts of new shows and returning favorites! Celebrate the beginning of spooky season with Agatha All Along, the musical follow-up to WandaVision starring Patti LuPone or revisit film adaptations of Broadway shows like In the Heights and Doubt.. (more...)

Watch 'Line Leader & Perfect Job For Me' Clip from KINDERGARTEN: THE MUSICAL

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip from Kindergarten: The Musical, the upcoming preschool series from Disney Jr. In the clip, which comes from the episode “Little Job of Horrors,” the kids spin a wheel to get a classroom job and break out in the song 'Line Leader & Perfect Job for Me.'. (more...)

Guest Blog: Writer and Actor Saher Shah on Female Representation, Expectations and Visibility in Her New Play VITAMIN D

by Guest Author

Vitamin D started as a bunch of scene ideas, thoughts and one-liners of dialogue in my notes app on my phone. It lived there for almost a year, growing every time I had a conversation with someone, saw a post on social media or read an article about the way we speak about, and to women when it came to marital status, and particularly within South Asian and Muslim communities.. (more...)

KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block Will Be Released in UK Cinemas

by Stephi Wild

Kiss Me, Kate at London's Barbican Centre will receive a cinema release! Fans of the show can sign up for an email list to be notified when more information has been announced.. (more...)

Review: THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, Shakespeare's Globe

by Abbie Grundy

Chaos and confusion reign in this laughter-filled production.. (more...)

Video: WICKED Movie Releases New Promo With WNBA Player Angel Reese

by Josh Sharpe

Wicked has partnered with the WNBA for a new promo featuring basketball player Angel Reese. In the short video, Reese invites viewers to 'Defy gravity and rise above the noise.' Watch it now!. (more...)

Video: with Hailee Kaleem Wright Is a Sparkling Diamond

by Robert Bannon

Hailee Kaleem Wright burst on the scene starring in hit shows like Paradise Square, Six, and now as the alternate Satine in Moulin Rouge!. She talks about the journey, the difference between alternates, standbys, and understudies, and the work it takes to be ready to star in a giant musical like Moulin Rouge!.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!