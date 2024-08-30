Video: Meet the Cast of YELLOW FACE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face is back this season, courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company, and this time, it's on Broadway! The play makes its debut 17 years after its off-Broadway premiere- both iterations with Leigh Silverman at the helm.

The production is led by Daniel Dae Kim, who returns to Broadway following his 2016 debut in the The King and I.

"I really have enjoyed the process! To be able to sit down at the table with some really smart, funny, creative people and work a play out together is a real treat," Kim told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It really feels like a community and an ensemble- especially with someone like Leigh Silverman leading us."

Inspired by real events, the playwright’s fictionalized doppelgänger protests yellowface casting in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. This Obie Award-winning and Pulitzer finalist play is a laugh-out-loud farce about the complexities of race.

"So often when we work on a play, the playwright is no longer with us... so the written word because canon and you can't make any changes," added Kim. "Or you're working on a new play where you're getting script revisions every day and you don't really know what your play is until the day you hit opening night. Here, we have the benefit of having a play that's been produced, so we know it works already... but we also have the playwright in the room to help refine and tweak and give thoughts on the current production."

In this video, watch as the whole company pauses from rehearsals to meet the press ahead of the start of previews next week.