Video: Hailee Kaleem Wright Is a Sparkling Diamond

Sometimes you see a story and it inspires you. Art’s purpose is to show humanity. I think every acting class in NY would tell you acting is a study in humanity. To be a good actor, you must live an experience filled with humanity. Well this week’s guest is one that has lived a life and she is telling us all about it!

Hailee Kaleem Wright burst on the scene starring in hit shows like Paradise Square, Six, and now as the alternate Satine in Moulin Rouge!. She talks about the journey, the difference between alternates, standbys, and understudies, and the work it takes to be ready to star in a giant musical like Moulin Rouge!.

She also shares with us her personal story. As seen in People, Hailee has been an advocate and has shared her story of being an unhoused individual along with her family on their journey to make art in New York City. She is breaking the stigma and stereotypes one story at a time. We are so honored Hailee jumped on The Roundtable to tell us all about it. I promise you, this is an inspiring tale by a superstar individual!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!