Video: WICKED Movie Releases New Promo With WNBA Player Angel Reese

A new promo has just been released for the upcoming Wicked movie, featuring WNBA player Angel Reese.

"There's a lot of noise out there," Reese tells us in the short video. "It can surround you, pull at you, and weigh you down. But I've got other plans."

Cynthia Erivo's rendition of Defying Gravity begins to play to visuals of Reese shooting hoops with cameramen and paparazzi in the background. Reese invites viewers to "Defy gravity. Rise above the noise" before adding that "nothing's gonna bring me down."

Since beginning its marketing campaign, Wicked has partnered with several organizations including the Paris Olympics as well as product lines such as Mattel, LEGO, and Betty Crocker.

Part One of the Wicked movie hits theaters on November 22, 2024. The second part of the film is scheduled for a November 26, 2025 release.

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. The film stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.