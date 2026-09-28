SHUFFLE ALONG Reunion Concert Will Be Broadcast on PBS Next Year

Good news for fans of Shuffle Along! If you couldn't make it to either of the performances of the reunion concert, the performance will be broadcast on PBS next year. According to an announcement made at the beginning of the show on September 27, the concert will be shown as part of the Great Performances series. The air date has yet to be announced.

Following demand for the September 27 performance, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts added a second concert presentation of George C. Wolfe’s Shuffle Along, or the Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed on Monday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rose Theater.

This concert presentation brings Shuffle Along back to the neighborhood where the original musical premiered in 1921 at the 63rd Street Music Hall, connecting one of the most influential works in American theater to a celebration of the legacy it helped shape over a century ago.

Conceived and directed by writer, filmmaker, and six-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe (who also holds 26 Tony nominations), these staged concerts reunite members of the acclaimed 2016 Broadway cast and creative team including Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter, Brandon Victor Dixon, Adrienne Warren, Brooks Ashmanskas, Amber Iman, and choreographer Savion Glover. Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis joins the cast for these special evenings.

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