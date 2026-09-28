Carrie St. Louis to Depart JUST IN TIME as 'Sandra Dee' in October

Carrie St. Louis will play her final performance in Just in Time on Broadway in October. The production's current 'Sandra Dee' took to Instagram to share that she will depart the show on October 18.

"Well, the time has come for this Sandra Dee to leave the Copa. This has been one of the best experiences of my life. This company, crew, the band!!, the music, the story, the theater, I could go on and on. Truly magic. I’ll be forever thankful for my time with Sandy and these wonderful wonderful people. More to say, but for now, you’ve got three weeks to come see me at the Circle in the Square!"

Breakout star from “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” and “Dancing With The Stars,” Whitney Leavitt will star as Sandra Dee for a limited six-week engagement beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026 through Sunday, January 10, 2027, following her record-breaking turn as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago earlier this Spring. A 'Sandra Dee' in the interim has not yet been announced.

Carrie St. Louis joined the production on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, along with Jeremy Jordan as 'Bobby Darin.'

Prior to Just in Time, St. Louis recently originated the role of Dolly in the World Premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, written and produced by Dolly Parton. She is best known for her portrayals of Glinda in Wicked (Broadway and National Tour), Sherrie in Rock of Ages (Broadway and Las Vegas), Rose in Titanique (Off-Broadway), and Lauren in the closing cast of the Tony Award Winner for Best Musical Kinky Boots on Broadway.

Other credits include Legally Blonde (Elle), The Last Five Years (Cathy). Carrie’s television work includes Becca Mainzer on “Elementary,” Alice on the hit TV show “Younger,” “Blindspot” (NBC), and in the series finale of “The Good Fight” as Dawn Saunter.

Emmy Award nominated television host Ariana Madix (“Love Island USA”) is currently playing a limited engagement as 'Connie Francis' through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Just in Time is an exhilarating new musical that will transport audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.

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