Photos/Video: DAMN YANKEES Reveals Broadway Return at Yankee Stadium
The production is set to star Neil Patrick Harris, Julianne Hough, and Austin Scott this spring.
On September 27, live from Yankee Stadium, the seven-time Tony Award-winning musical classic Damn Yankees announced it will make its return to Broadway this spring starring Tony Award and five-time Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris as ‘Applegate,’ with Emmy Award winner Julianne Hough in her Broadway musical debut as ‘Lola,’ and Austin Scott (Hamilton) as ‘Young Joe.’ Check out photos and video from the special event announcing the show here!
Read the original announcement on BroadwayWorld here.
Following a sold-out engagement at Arena Stage last Fall, this newly reimagined adaptation features a book by Lucille Lortel Award winner Will Power and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Doug Wright, with additional lyrics by Tony Award winner Lynn Ahrens, and direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. Damn Yankees will play the Marquis Theatre (210 W 46th St) with its first preview on Wednesday, March 24 and an official opening on Tuesday, April 20, 2027.
This newly adapted production will mark the first Broadway revival of Damn Yankees in more than 30 years. And in a first for a Broadway musical, Major League Baseball (MLB) and its Emmy Award-winning production label MLB Studios, will serve as a partner on the production.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
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