Oops!... You Haven’t Seen It Yet? 10 Reasons to Catch & JULIET

Parting is such sweet sorrow! After more than four years of pop hits, confetti and second chances, & Juliet will play its final Broadway performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on January 3, 2027. Since opening in November 2022, the musical has become one of Broadway's biggest recent success stories, welcoming more than 1.5 million audience members and grossing more than $175 million. By the time it takes its final bow, & Juliet will have played 1,723 regular performances, securing its place among the 50 longest-running Broadway musicals of all time.

Looking for an excuse to experience it one more time? Here are 10 reasons to see & Juliet before it's too late.

1. The Score Is Basically the Ultimate Pop Playlist

Britney Spears. The Backstreet Boys. Kelly Clarkson. Katy Perry. *NSYNC. Bon Jovi. Ariana Grande. P!nk. The hits just keep coming. Rather than simply stringing together familiar songs, & Juliet finds unexpected—and often hilarious—new contexts for some of the biggest pop anthems of the past three decades. “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “…Baby One More Time,” “It's My Life,” and “Larger Than Life” are just a few of the songs that get a theatrical makeover courtesy of songwriter and producer Max Martin and his collaborators.

2. It's Shakespeare Like You've Never Seen Him Before

Everyone knows how Romeo and Juliet ends. But what if it didn't? David West Read's book begins with one very simple question: What would happen if Juliet didn't die? From there, Shakespeare's famous tragedy gets turned completely on its head as Juliet decides that perhaps dying over a boy she barely knew isn't the only option available to her. The result is part Shakespearean remix, part romantic comedy and part coming-of-age story—with William Shakespeare himself along for the ride.

3. Gianna Harris Is Leading the Charge

Juliet has had quite the journey on Broadway, and now Gianna Harris is the one deciding what comes next. Harris currently leads the Broadway company as Juliet, taking on a role that demands powerhouse vocals, big comedy and plenty of heart. With some of the show's biggest anthems in her hands, the final months of the Broadway run offer audiences a chance to see the latest Juliet put her own stamp on the character.

4. The Cast Keeps Giving You New Reasons to Come Back

One of the secrets to & Juliet's longevity has been its ability to continually reinvent its Broadway company. Over the course of the run, the musical has welcomed everyone from Broadway favorites to stars making their Main Stem debuts. The production has featured 43 Broadway debuts, with Charli D'Amelio, Laurie Hernandez, Kandi Burruss, Joey Fatone and Chrissy Metz among the performers who have joined the company And it's not done yet. The show's final months are continuing that tradition, with Kenzie Ziegler, Spencer Sutherland, Anthony Gargiula and more bringing fresh energy to the Sondheim Theatre.

5. The Choreography Turns the Sondheim Into a Dance Floor

It's nearly impossible to hear this much Max Martin music without wanting to move. Jennifer Weber's choreography gives & Juliet its seemingly nonstop momentum, blending the vocabulary of a Broadway musical with the energy of a pop concert. The ensemble rarely gets a moment to rest, and numbers like “Problem/Can't Feel My Face,” “Blow” and “Stronger” make the Stephen Sondheim Theatre feel more like the world's most elaborate dance party. Just try staying still.

6. It's a Jukebox Musical That Actually Has a Reason for Every Song

Sure, you know the songs—but you probably don't know them like this. Part of the fun of & Juliet is discovering how cleverly David West Read's story repurposes lyrics that audiences have heard hundreds of times. A Backstreet Boys song becomes a plea from a group of lovesick men. Britney Spears takes on new meaning in May's journey of self-discovery. Katy Perry's “Roar” becomes a full-throated declaration of independence. The joke might begin with recognizing the song, but the best moments come when a familiar lyric suddenly means something completely different.

7. There's Something in It for Every Generation

Parents might come for Bon Jovi and the Backstreet Boys. Millennials have Britney Spears, *NSYNC and Kelly Clarkson. Younger audiences can belt along with Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. That musical mix has helped make & Juliet an especially easy show for different generations to enjoy together. Even if Shakespeare isn't your thing, there is a very good chance you already know most of the score—and an even better chance you'll leave with at least one of the songs stuck in your head.

8. The Show Has a Big Heart

For all of its jokes, glitter and pop music, & Juliet is ultimately about getting another chance to decide who you want to be. Juliet's journey might provide the title, but she's not the only character who gets a rewrite. Anne Hathaway begins questioning her place in her husband's story, May searches for the freedom to define themself, and several characters discover that the future they imagined isn't necessarily the future they need. It's a show about love, but just as importantly, it's about refusing to let one relationship—or one ending—define the rest of your life.

9. There's a Reason It Has Lasted This Long

Four years is no small feat on Broadway. & Juliet opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 17, 2022 and went on to earn nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. In 2024, it became the first new musical of its season to recoup its Broadway investment. By the time the curtain comes down in January, the production will have played 1,723 regular performances and welcomed more than 1.5 million people. Its success hasn't stopped in New York, either—the musical has expanded around the world, with productions reaching audiences across four continents.

10. You Haven't Lived Until You've Been Showered in & JULIET Confetti

How much confetti does it take to sustain a four-year Broadway hit? Apparently, thousands of pounds. The Broadway production has gone through more than 8,000 pounds of confetti during its run, and if you've seen the show, you know exactly why. & Juliet doesn't simply end—it explodes into one last, unabashed celebration. That sense of joy might be the biggest reason the musical has stuck around for so long. For two and a half hours, the Sondheim Theatre becomes a place where Shakespeare can be rewritten, heartbreak isn't necessarily the end of the story, and a Backstreet Boys song can solve almost any problem.

Broadway only has a few more months to get that feeling. So if you've never seen & Juliet—or if you're ready to roar one more time—there's no better time to join the fun.