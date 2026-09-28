Jessica Vosk, Michael Luwoye, and More Join IMITATION OF LIFE Off-Broadway

Principal casting, design team and additional creative team members have been revealed for the world premiere production of Lynn Nottage and John Legend’s new musical IMITATION OF LIFE, premiering this fall at The Griffin Theater at The Shed (Meredith “Max” Hodges, Chief Executive Officer; Alex Poots, Artistic Director), in a co-production with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director), directed by Whitney White.

Joining the previously announced Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as “Delilah” will be Jessica Vosk (Beaches) as “Bea,” Michael Luwoye (Hamilton) as “Elroy,” Charlie Thurston (Liberation) as “Archie,” Aleyse Shannon as “Adult Peola,” Scarlett London Diviney as “Young Peola,” and Lily Gilliam as “Young Jessie.” Further casting will be announced at a later date.

IMITATION OF LIFE will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Chloe Lamford (Death of a Salesman), costume design by Tony Award winner Qween Jean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), lighting design by 8-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (MJ: The Musical), choreography by Baye & Asa, casting by The Telsey Company, music supervision by Brandon Michael Nase, music direction by Ben Covello, and co-orchestrations by Tony Award winners Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen.

Performances for IMITATION OF LIFE begin on Saturday, November 21, 2026 with an official opening on Thursday, December 3, for a strictly limited 6-week engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

First published in 1933, Fannie Hurst’s novel Imitation of Life remains one of the most enduring, emotionally resonant, and groundbreaking stories in American popular culture. A powerful exploration of race, identity, motherhood, ambition, and belonging, its themes continue to captivate audiences generations after its debut. The novel inspired two landmark Universal Pictures film adaptations: the 1934 version directed by John Stahl and starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers, and the beloved 1959 adaptation directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore. The 1934 film is included in the U.S. National Film Registry of The Library of Congress for its “cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.” It was nominated for the 1934 Academy Award for Best Picture. The 1959 film was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Actress, Juanita Moore and Best Supporting Actress, Susan Kohner).

Across the neon rush of 1920s Atlantic City and the harder edges of 1930s New York, two single mothers—one Black, one White—and their daughters build a life together, chasing success and love by very different rules. Their stories ask what we sacrifice to be seen—and what we pass down to the ones who come after us.

Inspired by Fannie Hurst’s best-selling 1933 novel and the landmark 1934 and 1959 Universal films, Imitation of Life arrives for its world premiere in this strictly limited engagement.

Some stories take generations to find their stage. This is where Imitation of Life begins.

Biographies

Jessica Vosk (Bea) is a powerhouse performer, actress, and creator. She originated the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the Broadway production of Beaches, completed a celebrated run as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, and created the fan-favorite voice role of Lute in the animated musical series “Hazbin Hotel.” Jessica is the creator and star of the viral social media sensation "Vosk In The City," an interview series which has garnered millions of views across platforms. Known for her star turn as Elphaba in Wicked—first on tour, then during its 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Additional highlights include Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter at Atlantic Theatre Company; star-turns as Jenna in Waitress and Florence in Chess at The Muny in St. Louis; and starring as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica debuted at Carnegie Hall debut in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age, had a triumphant return headlining Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, and will return in 2027. Her discography includes SLEIGH, A Very CoCo Christmas, and Wild and Free. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s “20/20” and “NBC Nightly News.”

Michael Luwoye (Elroy). Broadway: Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton, where he was cited in the press as "a non-stop force." Off Broadway: Lucille Lortel Nomination for Invisible Thread (Second Stage),Title role in Marley (Center Stage). Regional: Witness Uganda (American Rep), Tick, Tick… Boom! (American Theatre Group). Select TV/Film: “Emancipation” (dir Antoine Fuqua), “Waco: The Aftermath” (Showtime), “Bluff City Law” (NBC), “Chicago, P.D.” (NBC), “The Magicians” (SyFy), “She’s Gotta Have It” (Netflix), “The Gifted” (Fox), “Prodigal Son” (Fox), “The Gilded Age” (HBO) Luwoye was also nominated for an Emmy for his voiceover work in the animated, “Baby Shark’s Big Show” (Paramount Plus).

Charlie Thurston (Archie) is an actor and playwright. He recently originated the role of “Bill” in Liberation on Broadway which won the Tony Award for Best New Play and the Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble. Other New York credits include Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW and Macbeth in Stride at BAM. In addition to performing at theaters across the country, Charlie is a company member at Trinity Rep, where his play The Getaway Driver (co-written with Deborah Salem Smith) premiered this fall. TV/Film: “Julia” (HBOMax), “Dexter: New Blood” (Showtime), Boston Strangler (Hulu), Finestkind (Paramount+). Training: MFA Brown/Trinity Rep.

Aleyse Shannon (Adult Peola) can currently be seen as ‘Dara’ in “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.” Her other film and television credits include “The Beast in Me,” Beauty, “Leverage: Redemption” and “Charmed.” On stage she starred in The New Group’s production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY. Alesye would like to dedicate this performance to Mary Rose Davis, with love.

Scarlett London Diviney (Young Peola) is honored to originate the role of Young Peola, having previously played the role throughout the show’s developmental workshops. She recently wrapped the pilot for Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.” Her credits onstage include The Lion King National Tour (Young Nala) and X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at the Metropolitan Opera. On film, Scarlett can be heard singing in both of the Wicked films, with additional onscreen credits including No Limits, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Cupids. She has performed the National Anthem for the New York Giants, New York Mets, and at the Little League World Series.

LILY GILLIAM (Young Jessie) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut! Credits: Academy Award-nominated animated feature Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Amélie), Exoplanet on Audible (Sophia) and The Wretched Devours (Kaia). Special thanks to Carson Kolker Organization, Bercy Talent, Vanessa Branch, Michelle Aravena, Jen Schlechte, Matt Morgan and the IOL team. Lily is incredibly grateful to her family and friends for their endless love and support. She would like to dedicate this performance to her Nana, Debby Danvers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 14 Hrs 46 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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