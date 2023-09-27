Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 27th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
POPULAR
Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
by Stephi Wild
An all new single has been released from the movie musical Dicks the Musical. Listen to 'Gay Old Life (Radio Edit)' featuring Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. (more...)
Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stephanie J. Block's debut holiday album will be released on November 3, 2023.. (more...)
MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year
by Stephi Wild
The multiple Tony Award winning Broadway musical MJ is coming to Germany at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg in late fall 2024. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters & More
by Michael Major
The 2024 cast of Disney Princess- The Concert will feature Lissa deGuzman, Syndee Winters, and Anneliese van der Pol, as well as Adam J. Levy. (more...)
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/24/2023.. (more...)
Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Work'
by Michael Major
Fresh off the national tour of Hamtilon, Deejay Young performed during The Voice's Auditions last night, wowing the judges with Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Work.' (more...)
Gwyneth Paltrow is the producer of the Broadway musical Head Over Heels. She is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress who has authored three New York Times best-selling cookbooks. Paltrow currently serves as CEO of her lifestyle brand Goop, which she started in 2008. The site produces Goop Magazine, in collaboration with Conde Nast, along with numerous wellness products and summits.
