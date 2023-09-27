Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 27th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 27, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024

by Joshua Wright

Their name is Lancelot! Taran Killam has joined the company of the upcoming Broadway revival of Monty Python's Spamalot in the role of Lancelot to be followed by Tony Award-nominee Alex Brightman! (more...)

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour

by BroadwayWorldTV

We'd like to propose a toast... to the National Tour of Company, which is getting ready to launch from Schenectady, New York on October 8. Meet the leading ladies of the tour as they sit down for a chat with BWW correspondent Richard Ridge.

Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

An all new single has been released from the movie musical Dicks the Musical. Listen to 'Gay Old Life (Radio Edit)' featuring Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally. (more...)

Stephanie J. Block to Release Debut Holiday Album MERRY CHRISTMAS, DARLING

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Stephanie J. Block's debut holiday album will be released on November 3, 2023.. (more...)

MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year

by Stephi Wild

The multiple Tony Award winning Broadway musical MJ is coming to Germany at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg in late fall 2024. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!. (more...)

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters & More

by Michael Major

The 2024 cast of Disney Princess- The Concert will feature Lissa deGuzman, Syndee Winters, and Anneliese van der Pol, as well as Adam J. Levy. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/24/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/24/2023.. (more...)

Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Work'

by Michael Major

Fresh off the national tour of Hamtilon, Deejay Young performed during The Voice's Auditions last night, wowing the judges with Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Work.' (more...)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is the producer of the Broadway musical Head Over Heels. She is an Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy-winning actress who has authored three New York Times best-selling cookbooks. Paltrow currently serves as CEO of her lifestyle brand Goop, which she started in 2008. The site produces Goop Magazine, in collaboration with Conde Nast, along with numerous wellness products and summits.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Tyler Maynard

Meat Loaf

Shaun Cassidy

Anna Camp

