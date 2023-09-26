Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Work'

Fresh off the national tour of Hamtilon, Deejay Young performed during The Voice's Blind Auditions last night, wowing the judges with Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work."

The 33-year-old Florida native appeared on the show's season premiere last night on NBC, getting offers to join the teams of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire, who commended him for his work in musicals.

"I know how much work that is. I did Annie Get Your Gun and I'm so glad that I got to experience that performance," McEntire said.

Watch the complete performance below and find out which judge's team Young will be joining for the 24th season of The Voice!

Prior to being a swing on the Hamilton national tour, Young is a singer/songwriter, actor & entertainer hailing from Tampa, Florida. Getting his first start at the young age of 5 as a supporting actor on the National Tour of the hit Gospel-theatrical stage play, "Daddy Please Don't Leave", Young was later led to Orlando, FL.

He has performed at many prestigious venues around the world, such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City, & Kobe World Hall in Osaka, Japan. Young won a Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in "HAIRSPRAY" in Tampa, FL. He has also been seen in "Rat Pack Lounge" and "I Left My Heart: A Salute to Tony Bennett."

For his recorded works, Young has garnered an NAACP Act-So Gold Medalist Award, 4 Independent Music Awards, & 2 Contemporary Acapella Recording Awards. Young's discography includes "The Rebirth" (2013), "Unplugged" (2016), "An Unplugged Christmas" (2017).

Watch the performance here:



