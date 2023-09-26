Video: HAMILTON Actor Deejay Young Auditions For THE VOICE With Kate Bush's 'This Woman's Work'

Young won a Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in "HAIRSPRAY" in Tampa, FL.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Fresh off the national tour of Hamtilon, Deejay Young performed during The Voice's Blind Auditions last night, wowing the judges with Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work."

The 33-year-old Florida native appeared on the show's season premiere last night on NBC, getting offers to join the teams of John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Reba McEntire, who commended him for his work in musicals.

"I know how much work that is. I did Annie Get Your Gun and I'm so glad that I got to experience that performance," McEntire said.

Watch the complete performance below and find out which judge's team Young will be joining for the 24th season of The Voice!

Prior to being a swing on the Hamilton national tour, Young is a singer/songwriter, actor & entertainer hailing from Tampa, Florida. Getting his first start at the young age of 5 as a supporting actor on the National Tour of the hit Gospel-theatrical stage play, "Daddy Please Don't Leave", Young was later led to Orlando, FL.

He has performed at many prestigious venues around the world, such as Radio City Music Hall in New York City, & Kobe World Hall in Osaka, Japan. Young won a Broadway World Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in "HAIRSPRAY" in Tampa, FL. He has also been seen in "Rat Pack Lounge" and "I Left My Heart: A Salute to Tony Bennett."

For his recorded works, Young has garnered an NAACP Act-So Gold Medalist Award, 4 Independent Music Awards, & 2 Contemporary Acapella Recording Awards. Young's discography includes "The Rebirth" (2013), "Unplugged" (2016), "An Unplugged Christmas" (2017).

Watch the performance here:







Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
HAMILTON Tour Cancels December 29 and 30 Performances in Buffalo Photo
HAMILTON Tour Cancels December 29 and 30 Performances in Buffalo

The 'Philip' touring company of Hamilton has cancelled additional performances on its Buffalo stop, including tonight, December 29, and tomorrow, December 30.

2
HAMILTON Tour Cancels Performance After Members of Cast Test Positive for COVID Photo
HAMILTON Tour Cancels Performance After Members of Cast Test Positive for COVID

The touring company of Hamilton, which has been playing in Atlanta at the Fox Theatre, was forced to cancel its performance last night, September 15.

3
Reviews: HAMILTON Re-Launches Philip Company Tour Photo
Reviews: HAMILTON Re-Launches 'Philip Company' Tour

The cast is led by Pierre Jean Gonzalez as Alexander Hamilton, with Ta'Rea Campbell, Marcus Choi, Jared Dixon, Desmond Sean Ellington, Warren Egypt Franklin, Neil Haskell, Elijah Malcomb Stephanie Jae Park, Paige Smallwood, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Lola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson TillerLola Brooke Releases New Single 'You' Featuring Bryson Tiller
LA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 YearsLA's Go Betty Go Are Back With Their First New Single in 8 Years
Video: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven TrailerVideo: Watch the New RICK & MORTY Season Seven Trailer
Brad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This FridayBrad Paisley to Premiere Poignant New Videos This Friday

Videos

Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You