Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024

Spamalot begins previews on October 31st at the St. James Theatre with the official opening night set for November 16th.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 2 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo 3 Meet the Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 4 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You

Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024

Taran Killam will join the Broadway company of Spamalot as Lancelot when the production begins previews on Broadway. He will remain with the company through January 9th, 2024 - at which time Alex Brightman will take over the role, reprising his run from the Kennedy Center production.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot will also feature Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad.

Taran Killam most recently appeared in the film River Wild. He previously starred on TV's Single Parents on ABC. On stage, he's appeared as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton and the Dentist in the Encores! production of Little Shop of Horrors. He also had a long tenure in the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Alex Brightman is a writer and two-time Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days. TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, Documentary Now, The Good Fight, Impractical Jokers, Blue Bloods, SMILF, and Important Things w/ Demetri Martin. You can hear Alex on the acclaimed animated series, Helluva Boss, and the upcoming Netflix series, Dead End: Paranormal Park. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad (all with writing partner Drew Gasparini). His newest play, Everything is Fine, and television series, Singular, are currently in development.

The musical, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) will return from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey will serve as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals will serve as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast Photo
Iglehart, Urie, Kritzer Will Lead SPAMALOT; Slater & Fitzgerald Join Cast

The court of the St. James Theatre has assembled! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT has just announced its cast and we have the full list!

2
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!

The search for the grail will continue on Broadway this fall! Direct from a sold out run at the Kennedy Center, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will return to Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... Joshua Wright">(read more about this author)

Richard Kind & John Owen-Jones to Lead Sondheim's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM in ParisRichard Kind & John Owen-Jones to Lead Sondheim's A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM in Paris
Rialto Chatter: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Open On Broadway This SeasonRialto Chatter: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Open On Broadway This Season
BWW Q&A: Alyse Arpino & Patrick Campbell of INTO THE WOODS at CM Performing Arts CenterBWW Q&A: Alyse Arpino & Patrick Campbell of INTO THE WOODS at CM Performing Arts Center
BWW Q&A: Director Trevor Southworth On Stephen King's MISERY at the Athens TheatreBWW Q&A: Director Trevor Southworth On Stephen King's MISERY at the Athens Theatre

Videos

Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
ALADDIN

Recommended For You