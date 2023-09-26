Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024

Taran Killam will join the Broadway company of Spamalot as Lancelot when the production begins previews on Broadway. He will remain with the company through January 9th, 2024 - at which time Alex Brightman will take over the role, reprising his run from the Kennedy Center production.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot will also feature Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad.

Taran Killam most recently appeared in the film River Wild. He previously starred on TV's Single Parents on ABC. On stage, he's appeared as King George III in the Broadway production of Hamilton and the Dentist in the Encores! production of Little Shop of Horrors. He also had a long tenure in the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Alex Brightman is a writer and two-time Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, and Glory Days. TV credits include Law & Order: SVU, Documentary Now, The Good Fight, Impractical Jokers, Blue Bloods, SMILF, and Important Things w/ Demetri Martin. You can hear Alex on the acclaimed animated series, Helluva Boss, and the upcoming Netflix series, Dead End: Paranormal Park. Musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy, and Make Me Bad (all with writing partner Drew Gasparini). His newest play, Everything is Fine, and television series, Singular, are currently in development.

The musical, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical (Mike Nichols) and Best Featured Actress (Sara Ramirez as The Lady of the Lake) and featured choreography by Casey Nicholaw. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) will return from the Kennedy Center production to direct and choreograph on Broadway.

The creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music direction by John Bell. Casting is by JZ Casting, Matthew Lacey will serve as the Production Stage Manager and RCI Theatricals will serve as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.