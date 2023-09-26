MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year

This marks the musical's fourth international production

By: Sep. 26, 2023

MJ THE MUSICAL Will Open in Germany Next Year

The multiple Tony Award® winning Broadway musical MJ is coming to Germany at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in Hamburg in late fall 2024. Additional information including dates and casting will be announced at a later date. Register today at Click Here to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

For the German production, all songs will remain in English, while dialogue will be translated into German.

MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to nearly 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre ten times. The North American Tour, which opened in Chicago on August 1st, is currently playing in Charlotte, NC, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.

"A world-class artist is honored in a world-class musical: we definitely wanted to show this in Germany!” said Uschi Ness, Managing Director of Stage Entertainment Germany. “I am proud that we have succeeded in bringing MJ to Hamburg and I would like thank producers Lia Vollack, John Branca, and John McClain for the trust they have placed in us."





