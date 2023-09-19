Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN

Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, Phillip Boykin, and the cast of Hadestown sang Betty’s hit single “I Love You Always Forever” with the crowd after the matinee outside of the Walter Kerr Theatre to celebrate the new cast joining the company! (more...)

What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical

The best-selling novel turned hit film, Water for Elephants is coming to Broadway in 2024! What do you need to know until then? Find out here!

Photos: Jonathan Groff and Cynthia Erivo Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guests

See photos of Jonathan Groff and Cynthia Erivo as special guests in Gutenberg! The Musical!. (more...)

Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater

Fans of Hulu’s hit Original series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez can be immersed into the center of season three’s Broadway theater murder mystery in an upcoming interactive experience (more...)

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Open On Broadway This Season

BroadwayWorld has learned that The Heart of Rock and Roll will open on Broadway this season, per a casting notice. (more...)

Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has apologized for her behavior following her removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver last week. Read her statement here.. (more...)

Girl Group TLC Teases Upcoming Musical From HAMILTON Team

The girl group TLC has revealed they are working on a musical, which has members of the Hamilton team behind it! Learn more about what the group has in store here!. (more...)

Stage Door Behavior: The Plays

Industry editor Cara Joy David returns with another installment of her explortion of stage door behavior (more...)

Video: See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway

See the first TV spot for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle, coming to Broadway this fall!

Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

On Friday, Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells took the stage of the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! See their first bows here!

