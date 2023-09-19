Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 19th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 19, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
This Week's Call Sheet
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Video: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates New Cast Members With Betty Who, Phillip Boykin, and More!
What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical
Photos: Jonathan Groff and Cynthia Erivo Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Special Guests
by Nicole Rosky
See photos of Jonathan Groff and Cynthia Erivo as special guests in Gutenberg! The Musical!. (more...)
Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater
by Michael Major
Fans of Hulu’s hit Original series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez can be immersed into the center of season three’s Broadway theater murder mystery in an upcoming interactive experience (more...)
THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Open On Broadway This Season
by Joshua Wright
BroadwayWorld has learned that The Heart of Rock and Roll will open on Broadway this season, per a casting notice. (more...)
Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance
by Stephi Wild
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has apologized for her behavior following her removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver last week. Read her statement here.. (more...)
Girl Group TLC Teases Upcoming Musical From HAMILTON Team
by Stephi Wild
The girl group TLC has revealed they are working on a musical, which has members of the Hamilton team behind it! Learn more about what the group has in store here!. (more...)
Stage Door Behavior: The Plays
by Cara Joy David
Industry editor Cara Joy David returns with another installment of her explortion of stage door behavior (more...)
Video: See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
by A.A. Cristi
See the first TV spot for Harmony – the new, original musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle, coming to Broadway this fall!
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
by BroadwayWorldTV
On Friday, Tony Award nominees Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells took the stage of the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! See their first bows here!
Stephanie J. Block
Stephanie J. Block's Broadway credits include Into the Woods, The Cher Show (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award Winner), Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5: The Musical (Drama Desk nomination), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked. Off-Broadway: Brigadoon (Encores); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nomination); By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nomination). Film & Television: “iMorcecai,” “Bluff City Law,” “Rise,” “Madam Secretary,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Homeland,” “It Could Be Worse,” “Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center” for Great Performances on PBS. She currently co-hosts & co-produces Stages Podcast with Marylee Fairbanks and can be accessed wherever you get your podcasts.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Ramin Karimloo
Max Clayton
Jeremy Irons
Patrick Marber
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
- Les Misérables
- Les Misérables
