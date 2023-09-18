Girl Group TLC Teases Upcoming Musical From HAMILTON Team

The girl group TLC has revealed they are working on a musical, which has members of the Hamilton team behind it!

According to People, during a recent panel at '90s Con on Sunday, September 17, TLC’s Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins revealed, “We’re working on a Broadway play."

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas then teased, “The cool thing, we do have a lot of people that worked on Hamilton working with us for ours."

No further information has been revealed about the musical at this time, and it is unclear exactly which Hamilton team members have signed on.

Read the original story on People.

About TLC

TLC is an American girl group formed in 1990 in Atlanta, Georgia. The group's best-known line-up was composed of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The group enjoyed success during the 1990s, with nine top-ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles: "Creep", "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs", and "Unpretty". The group also recorded four multi-platinum albums, including CrazySexyCool (1994), which received a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). TLC also became the first R&B group in history to receive the Million certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for FanMail (1999).