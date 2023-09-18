Hulu to Bring ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Interactive Experience to NYC Theater

Fans of Hulu’s hit Original series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez can be immersed into the center of season three’s broadway theater murder mystery this weekend!

Tickets for the experience are available here.

Taking fans into the actual space season three was filmed in, the immersive experience explores The Goosebury Theater — NYC's United Palace, where the Tony Awards recently took place — where guests will be tasked with their personal crime scene investigation journey based on the show.

Ben Glenroy [Paul Rudd] has been murdered and police believe the cast and crew of Death Rattle Dazzle are prime suspects. Clues are strewn throughout the theater and guests are invited to take part in the search in timed ticketed sessions to explore The Goosebury where they can gather their own crime scene evidence.

Props and costumes from season three of the show will be on display as evidence, playbills are waiting to be distributed, and usher’s flashlights double as UV forensic tools. Best of all, fans can choose how deeply they want to investigate, if at all - after all, it’s not over until somebody sings, or performs a patter song even if they’re not really much of a singer. So we’re not closing this investigation by a longshot.

The Goosebury may have gone briefly dark, but it’s still an active crime scene, with areas taped off, evidence secured, and forensic detectives milling around. It’s the perfect opportunity for fans to get in on the action, explore every accessible inch of the space, and try to uncover their own clues to figure out who truly dunnit before the final curtain call. There is even a memorial shrine for Ben Glenroy where fans can leave notes, flowers, photos of themselves with Ben, or even their latest CoBro fan fiction.

When guests make their way to the dressing rooms, they can stop by for quick “touch ups” with Rare Beauty to ensure they are stage ready. On their way out of the theater, guests will trade their UV flashlight for a parting gift as a thank you for helping.

Based around the making of a Broadway musical, the current season of Only Murders in the Building also stars Meryl Streep, Jackie Hoffman, Ashley Park, Wesley Taylor, Linda Emond, Jason Veasey, Don Darryl Rivera, Gerald Caesar, Allison Guinn, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, Matthew Broderick, and Jeremy Shamos.

Only Murders In the Building Interactive Experience NYC Dates

Friday, September 22: 6pm to 8pm ET

Saturday, September 23: 11am to 7pm ET

Sunday, September 24: 11am to 7pm ET

Check out preview photos here:

About Only Murders In The Building

Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show.

Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!