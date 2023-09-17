What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical

Water for Elephants will open on Broadway on March 21, 2024.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 3 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 4 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway

What We Know So Far About the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Water for Elephants is coming to Broadway! The Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). What do you need to know until then?

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is based on the critically acclaimed and New York Times Bestselling novel by Sara Gruen. The book was published in 2006 by Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill.

A film adaptation produced by Flashpoint Entertainment and Fox 2000 Pictures was released in theaters on April 22, 2011. The film was directed by Francis Lawrence, and starred Robert Pattinson as Jacob Jankowski, Reese Witherspoon as Marlena, and Christoph Waltz as August. 

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS had its world premiere in Atlanta on The Coca-Cola Stage at Alliance Theatre, running from June 7, 2023 through July 9, 2023. 

Check out what the critics had to say.

The Atlanta cast included: Stan Brown as Camel, Joe De Paul as Walter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as August, Sara Gettelfinger (A Free Man of Color, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Barbara, Tony Award nominee Harry Groener (Crazy for You, Spamalot) as Mr. Jankowski, Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Marlena, Wade McCollum (Wicked, My Fair Lady) as Wade, and Ryan Vasquez (Hamilton, The Wrong Man) as Jacob.

Broadway casting to be announced soon.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS has a book by three-time Tony Award nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher), a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. (The Tale of Despereaux), and is directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).  WATER FOR ELEPHANTS unites innovative stagecraft with the very best of Broadway talent in an authentic and deeply moving new musical that invites us all to give ourselves to the unknown.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.  

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS features circus design by Shana Carroll (The 7 Fingers), choreography by Jesse Robb (Miss Saigon) and Shana Carroll, scenic design by Drama Desk Award winner Takeshi Kata (Clyde’s), costume design by David Israel Reynoso (Sleep No More), lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (Hadestown), sound design by Tony Award nominee Walter Trarbach (Spongebob Squarepants), projections by David Bengali (The Thanksgiving Play), hair & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (A Beautiful Noise), puppetry design by Camille Labarre (Into the Woods), music supervision and arrangements by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell (Some Like It Hot) and Benedict Braxton-Smith (Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters (New York, New York), production stage management by Timothy R. Semon (Company), and casting by Tara Rubin Casting. 




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is making its Broadway premiere next year! The Broadway premiere of the new musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS will begin previews on Saturday, February 24, 2024, and open Thursday, March 21, 2024, at the Imperial Theatre. Learn more about the new musical and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her KitchenVideo: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
SWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set MalfunctionSWEENEY TODD Strips Down Friday Night Show Due To Set Malfunction
Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19Atlantic Theater Company Cancels Weekend Performances of INFINITE LIFE Due To Covid-19

Videos

Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen Video
Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'The Spark of Creation' from CHILDREN OF EDEN in Her Kitchen
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
SIX

Recommended For You