Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has apologized for her behavior following her removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver last week. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Boebert and a guest were asked to leave due to disruptive behavior including vaping, singing, and recording.

Boebert had previously denied vaping in the audience, but a new video emerged last eek, proving otherwise. The footage also shows Boebert taking flash photographs during the performance and dancing in her seat.

Now, Boebert is apologizing for her actions in a statement, accoring to the New York Times.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” she said in a statement on Friday, September 15. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

She goes on to say, :Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical."

"Regardless of my belief, it's clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign's intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it."

An usher from the performance had previously shared his experience with the disruptive patrons in the report, stating, “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

The incident then continued in the lobby, with the pair allegedly refusing to leave while berating house staff. Denver Police arrived at the scene and remained in the lobby of the Buell until Boebert and the guest left.