Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Boebert was removed from the performance earlier this week for disruptive behavior.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has apologized for her behavior following her removal from a performance of Beetlejuice in Denver last week. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Boebert and a guest were asked to leave due to disruptive behavior including vaping, singing, and recording. 

Boebert had previously denied vaping in the audience, but a new video emerged last eek, proving otherwise. The footage also shows Boebert taking flash photographs during the performance and dancing in her seat.

Now, Boebert is apologizing for her actions in a statement, accoring to the New York Times.

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community,” she said in a statement on Friday, September 15. “While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.”

She goes on to say, :Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical."

"Regardless of my belief, it's clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign's intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it."

Read the original story on the New York Times.

An usher from the performance had previously shared his experience with the disruptive patrons in the report, stating, “They told me they would not leave. I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

The incident then continued in the lobby, with the pair allegedly refusing to leave while berating house staff. Denver Police arrived at the scene and remained in the lobby of the Buell until Boebert and the guest left. 



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Girl Group TLC Teases Upcoming Musical From HAMILTON Team Photo
Girl Group TLC Teases Upcoming Musical From HAMILTON Team

The girl group TLC has revealed they are working on a musical, which has members of the Hamilton team behind it! Learn more about what the group has in store here!

2
Review Roundup: Audible Theaters SWING STATE Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Audible Theater's SWING STATE Opens Off-Broadway

Audible Theater’s New York premiere of The Goodman Theatre production of Swing State officially opened on September 17 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Read the reviews for Swing State here!

3
Photos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release Party Photo
Photos: Charles Busch Celebrates New Memoir With a Release Party

Theatre icon Charles Busch has released his new memoir! 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' was released on August 29, 2023. To celebrate the release, Busch held a party at Michael’s New York. Check out photos here!

4
Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates New Cast Members; Who, Boykin, & More! Photo
Photos: HADESTOWN Celebrates New Cast Members; Who, Boykin, & More!

On Sunday, September 17, Hadestown celebrated its new cast members with a post-show performance and celebration. The cast of Hadestown includes international pop sensation Betty Who, Solea Pfieffer, Phillip Boykin, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Join Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event in Support of the Etheridge FoundationJoin Melissa Etheridge for DINNER WITH ME Event in Support of the Etheridge Foundation
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Broadway Rush Ticket PoliciesMELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW Launches Broadway Rush Ticket Policies
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIAPhotos: Inside Rehearsals for THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery TicketsMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Offer $39 Digital Lottery Tickets

Videos

Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Recommended For You