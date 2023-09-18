Rialto Chatter: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Open On Broadway This Season

The musical previously had a run at San Diego's Old Globe in 2018 starring Matt Doyle and Katie Rose Clark.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

BroadwayWorld has learned that The Heart of Rock and Roll will open on Broadway this season, per a casting notice. The production is expected to start rehearsals in mid-February with opening planned for April.

Produced by Hunter Arnold and Tyler Mitchell, the production will be directed by Gordon Greenberg with choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, who all worked on a previous production at The Old Globe in San Diego in 2018.

An electrifying world premiere musical comedy inspired by the songs of one of the most beloved and iconic acts in music history, Huey Lewis and the News. Mainstays on the Chicago dive bar circuit, Bobby and his band are hustling for their big break. But after their latest rejection, Bobby decides it's "Hip to Be Square," trades in his guitar, and starts "Workin' for a Livin'" in corporate America.

His boss, Cassandra, has struggles of her own, having sacrificed her personal life for the company. When they both get a shot at their dreams-for Bobby, another crack at rock stardom, and for Cassandra, a chance to become CEO-they must decide "If This Is It" for their careers, or if "The Power of Love" triumphs over all. The Heart of Rock & Roll celebrates the classic songs of Huey Lewisand the News in this heartwarming and hilarious new musical.

Photo Credit: Matt Doyle, Katie Rose Clarke, and Cast by Jim Cox



