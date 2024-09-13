Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

This Week's Call Sheet: Friday, September 13

Yellow Face begins previews on Broadway

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES THE MUSICAL is Headed to Broadway in 2025

by Stephi Wild

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, the musical adaptation of the play and film by Josefina López, that had its world premiere at A.R.T last year, is eyeing a Broadway run. The musical is reportedly set to have its Broadway bow in 2025.. (more...)

Review Roundup: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Star In THE ROOMMATE On Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone star in Jen Silverman’s The Roommate, which opened last night at the Booth Theatre. Read the reviews!

BroadwayWorld's 2024 Broadway Fall Preview

Get the full details of all the new plays and musicals opening on Broadway in Fall 2024.

Photos: Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone in THE ROOMMATE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone in The Roommate. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)

Reneé Rapp Wants to Star in CABARET

by Josh Sharpe

Though she has recently turned most of her attention to the world of pop music, Reneé Rapp still hopes Broadway is in her future. In a new interview, the Mean Girls star that she dreams of being in the musical Cabaret.. (more...)

WICKED: PART TWO Moves Up Release Date by Five Days

by Josh Sharpe

We are getting Wicked: Part Two five days early! According to a new tease on the official Wicked movie X account, the second part of the Broadway stage adaptation will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. . (more...)

R.E.M. Beauty Teases Product Line Inspired by WICKED Movie

by Josh Sharpe

Ariana Grande's makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, will be releasing a product line inspired by the glitz and glamour of the upcoming Wicked film. Take a look at some of the items in a new video! . (more...)

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Sets West End Closing Date, Hints at Future Productions

by Stephi Wild

In a new special video, Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical has announced its London closing date. The musical will play its final performance on 26 April 2025 at The Shaftesbury Theatre.. (more...)

Arliss Howard & Gracie McGraw Join Marisa Tomei in BABE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The New Group has revealed the complete cast for Jessica Goldberg’s Babe. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

