Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 13, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 13, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Friday, September 13
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES THE MUSICAL is Headed to Broadway in 2025
Review Roundup: Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow Star In THE ROOMMATE On Broadway
BroadwayWorld's 2024 Broadway Fall Preview
Photos: Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone in THE ROOMMATE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone in The Roommate. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets. . (more...)
Reneé Rapp Wants to Star in CABARET
by Josh Sharpe
Though she has recently turned most of her attention to the world of pop music, Reneé Rapp still hopes Broadway is in her future. In a new interview, the Mean Girls star that she dreams of being in the musical Cabaret.. (more...)
WICKED: PART TWO Moves Up Release Date by Five Days
by Josh Sharpe
We are getting Wicked: Part Two five days early! According to a new tease on the official Wicked movie X account, the second part of the Broadway stage adaptation will hit theaters on November 21, 2025. . (more...)
R.E.M. Beauty Teases Product Line Inspired by WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande's makeup company, r.e.m. beauty, will be releasing a product line inspired by the glitz and glamour of the upcoming Wicked film. Take a look at some of the items in a new video! . (more...)
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Sets West End Closing Date, Hints at Future Productions
by Stephi Wild
In a new special video, Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical has announced its London closing date. The musical will play its final performance on 26 April 2025 at The Shaftesbury Theatre.. (more...)
Arliss Howard & Gracie McGraw Join Marisa Tomei in BABE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The New Group has revealed the complete cast for Jessica Goldberg’s Babe. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
