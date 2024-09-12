Reneé Rapp Wants to Star in CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Though she has recently turned most of her attention to the world of pop music, Reneé Rapp still hopes Broadway is in her future.

In a new interview, the Mean Girls star told InStyle that she dreams of being in the musical Cabaret. Though she didn't specify the role, it's not a stretch to imagine Rapp performing Sally Bowles, a character played by such performers as Liza Minnelli and Emma Stone. Her Mean Girls co-star, Auli'i Cravalho, will be taking on the role in the current Broadway production starting this month.

A true musical theatre fan, she also mentioned Wicked in the interview, saying that she will be taking her girlfriend Towa Bird to the show because "she's never seen it."

Earlier this year, Rapp appeared in the musical film adaptation of Mean Girls, reprising the role of Regina George from the Broadway production. Rapp previously told BroadwayWorld that she thinks it would be "really cool" to write music for a Broadway musical with "the right story."

"I've always said I want to be an EGOT so badly. That includes the T, which is Tony, so I would love to go back to Broadway. I would love to just keep doing more things where people accept me."

Rapp's first studio album, Snow Angel, was released in 2023, and featured songs like "Pretty Girls," "Tummy Hurts," and "Talk to Much."

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.