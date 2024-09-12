Arliss Howard & Gracie McGraw Join Marisa Tomei in BABE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Group has revealed the complete cast for Jessica Goldberg’s Babe, with Arliss Howard and Gracie McGraw joining, as previously announced, Marisa Tomei. Directed by Scott Elliott and featuring original music by BETTY, Babe begins performances October 29 in advance of Official Opening Night on Wednesday, November 20. This New York premiere, launching the company’s 30th Anniversary Season, is slated for a limited Off-Broadway engagement through December 22 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.



From grunge to femme punk hits, Abby (Marisa Tomei) and Gus (Arliss Howard) have produced it all. Their work marriage is legendary and Gus has the platinum records to prove it. But when Katherine (Gracie McGraw), a fresh A&R hire, calls Abby out on the compromises she’s made in her work, Abby must face the music and fight to survive.



This production includes Scenic Design by Derek McLane, Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie, Lighting Design by Cha See and Sound Design by Jessica Paz. Babe features Original Music by BETTY. Production Supervisor is Five Ohm. Casting Director is Judy Henderson, CSA. Production Stage Manager: Valerie A. Peterson.



Babe is produced by The New Group in association with Red Yes Studio.



is a playwright, tv and screenwriter. Plays include Refuge, which won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Her play Good Thing had its New York premiere at The New Group. Jessica’s television work includes NBC’s “Parenthood;” she created, and executive produced critically acclaimed The Path, with Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy that ran for three seasons on Hulu. She was the Executive Producer and Showrunner of Away for Netflix starring Hillary Swank. Jessica’s work on Away earned her a Gracie Award for Showrunner, and a Media Access Award. Jessica’s film work includes Alex of Venice directed by Chris Messina and Cherry directed by the Russo Brothers starring Tom Holland. She is currently writing a film with Sebastian Lelio about Carl Sagan and The Golden Record, and a movie about the band Heart for Amazon for Carrie Brownstein to direct.



has credits including: with Scott Elliott, The Monogamist; film: A Map of the World. Theater: Lincoln Center: Joe Turner’s Come and Gone; New York Theatre Workshop: A Number, Scenes from A Marriage; The Atlantic: The Shawl, CQ/CX; Signature Theater: The Late Henry Moss; The Public Theater: Killer’s Head; Labyrinth Theater Company: Ode to Joy; TFANA: Des Moines. Regional: American Repertory Theater: In the Jungle of Cities, How I Learned to Drive, Uncle Vanya. Film: David Fincher: The Killer, Mank; Steven Spielberg: The Lost World, Amistad; Stanley Kubrick: Full Metal Jacket; Jonathan Glazer: Birth; also Moneyball, Men Don’t Leave, The Thicket. As writer/director: Big Bad Love, Dawn Anna, Medium.



is a New York-based performer/actress. She recently starred in the workshops of The Death of Desert Rose and Murder at The Gates. Before moving to New York, Gracie performed in her hometown of Nashville and regionally throughout the country.



continues to bridge the gap between rich, dramatic performances and smart, comedic turns. Marisa received an Academy Award for her role as Mona Lisa Vito in My Cousin Vinny. Tomei subsequently earned Academy Award nominations for her performances in In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. Recent film credits include Rebecca Miller’s She Came To Me & Upgraded directed by Carlson Young. She also executive produced High Tide, directed by Marco Calvani. She recently starred in Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man. Broadway credits include Will Eno’s The Realistic Joneses (2014 Drama Desk Award), Caryl Churchill's Top Girls (Drama Desk Award nomination), and The Rose Tattoo at the Roundabout Theatre Company. Off-Broadway includes work at: Lincoln Center Theater, The New Group, The Flea, NY Theater Workshop, Playwrights Horizon, Second Stage A.R.T. and the Williamstown Theater Festival among many others.

