Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet: Wednesday, September 11

The Hills of California begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, September 12

The Roommate opens on Broadway

Friday, September 13

Yellow Face begins previews on Broadway

Photos: Inside the Majestic Theatre Re-Opening Ceremony

by Bruce Glikas

Curtain up! Light the lights! The Majestic Theatre is offcially back in all of its former glory. Just yesterday, the best of Broadway gathered on 44th Street to celebrate the reopening of the iconic Majestic Theatre (more...)

Grey Henson Will Lead ELF THE MUSICAL on Broadway This Holiday Season

by Stephi Wild

A limited engagement of Elf The Musical is headed to Broadway this holiday season! Starring Grey Henson in the title role, the musical will open this November at the Marquis Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at the new 2024/2025 North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which kicked off performances last week in Houston, Texas.. (more...)

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Character Portraits

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out character portraits of the cast of Death Becomes Her on Broadway. . (more...)

WICKED Movie Coming to Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando

by Josh Sharpe

This October, Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks—Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort—invite guests to defy gravity with a variety of all-new immersive experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated film, in theaters November 22.. (more...)

WICKED Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation Dolls Available for Pre-order

by Josh Sharpe

Mattel has unveiled its new Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation dolls! The two deluxe figures feature the characters in their Shiz University garb, capturing the moments when Morrible helps Elphaba discover and develop her magical talents.. (more...)

Lincoln Center Theater Names Lear deBessonet as Artistic Director

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lear deBessonet has been named Lincoln Center Theater's new Artistic Director. Learn more!. (more...)

Video: Patti LuPone Vs. Aubrey Plaza in HOT ONES VERSUS- Find Out Who Wins

by Josh Sharpe

It's Patti LuPone versus Aubrey Plaza in a new episode of Hot Ones Versus, the spin-off of the popular web series. In the series, the duo (who were formally roommates) must tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Find out who wins now! . (more...)

