Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/8/24 - CABARET, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List
Photos: Inside the Majestic Theatre Re-Opening Ceremony
Grey Henson Will Lead ELF THE MUSICAL on Broadway This Holiday Season
Photos: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the new 2024/2025 North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which kicked off performances last week in Houston, Texas.. (more...)
Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Character Portraits
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out character portraits of the cast of Death Becomes Her on Broadway. . (more...)
WICKED Movie Coming to Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando
by Josh Sharpe
This October, Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks—Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort—invite guests to defy gravity with a variety of all-new immersive experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated film, in theaters November 22.. (more...)
WICKED Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation Dolls Available for Pre-order
by Josh Sharpe
Mattel has unveiled its new Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation dolls! The two deluxe figures feature the characters in their Shiz University garb, capturing the moments when Morrible helps Elphaba discover and develop her magical talents.. (more...)
Lincoln Center Theater Names Lear deBessonet as Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lear deBessonet has been named Lincoln Center Theater's new Artistic Director. Learn more!. (more...)
Video: Patti LuPone Vs. Aubrey Plaza in HOT ONES VERSUS- Find Out Who Wins
by Josh Sharpe
It's Patti LuPone versus Aubrey Plaza in a new episode of Hot Ones Versus, the spin-off of the popular web series. In the series, the duo (who were formally roommates) must tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Find out who wins now! . (more...)
