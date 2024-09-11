News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 11, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 11, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Wednesday, September 11
The Hills of California begins previews on Broadway
Thursday, September 12
The Roommate opens on Broadway
Friday, September 13
Yellow Face begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/8/24 - CABARET, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Top the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/8/2024.. (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Photos: Inside the Majestic Theatre Re-Opening Ceremony
by Bruce Glikas
Curtain up! Light the lights! The Majestic Theatre is offcially back in all of its former glory. Just yesterday, the best of Broadway gathered on 44th Street to celebrate the reopening of the iconic Majestic Theatre (more...)



 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Grey Henson Will Lead ELF THE MUSICAL on Broadway This Holiday Season
by Stephi Wild
A limited engagement of Elf The Musical is headed to Broadway this holiday season! Starring Grey Henson in the title role, the musical will open this November at the Marquis Theatre.. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Photos: First Look At 2024/2025 DEAR EVAN HANSEN National Tour
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at the new 2024/2025 North American tour of Dear Evan Hansen, which kicked off performances last week in Houston, Texas.. (more...

Photos: DEATH BECOMES HER Cast Character Portraits
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out character portraits of the cast of Death Becomes Her on Broadway. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

WICKED Movie Coming to Universal Studios in Hollywood and Orlando
by Josh Sharpe
This October, Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks—Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort—invite guests to defy gravity with a variety of all-new immersive experiences and exclusive merchandise inspired by Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly-anticipated film, in theaters November 22.. (more...

WICKED Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation Dolls Available for Pre-order
by Josh Sharpe
Mattel has unveiled its new Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation dolls! The two deluxe figures feature the characters in their Shiz University garb, capturing the moments when Morrible helps Elphaba discover and develop her magical talents.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Lincoln Center Theater Names Lear deBessonet as Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lear deBessonet has been named Lincoln Center Theater's new Artistic Director. Learn more!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Video: Patti LuPone Vs. Aubrey Plaza in HOT ONES VERSUS- Find Out Who Wins
by Josh Sharpe
It's Patti LuPone versus Aubrey Plaza in a new episode of Hot Ones Versus, the spin-off of the popular web series. In the series, the duo (who were formally roommates) must tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Find out who wins now! . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Harry Connick, Jr.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Taraji P. Henson
Reed Birney
Gerome Ragni
Ludacris 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 11, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I'm ready to move out in front
Life without life has no reason or rhyme left
With the rest of them
With the best of them
I wanna hold my head up high!"

- Hello, Dolly!




Videos