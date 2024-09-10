WICKED Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation Dolls Available for Pre-order

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Mattel has unveiled its new Elphaba and Madame Morrible Creation dolls! The two deluxe figures feature the characters in their Shiz University garb, capturing the moments when Morrible helps Elphaba discover and develop her magical talents.

Morrible's costume consists of her Shiz robe, along with blue boots featuring golden accents. Elphaba comes with a blouse, a pinstriped dress, and black boots.

The two figures are packaged together in a beautiful window box featuring an embossed Wicked logo, and inside art depicting a classroom setting.

The Creation Dolls stand at approximately 12 inches tall, and also come with Grimmerie, “floating” coin, necklace, and hairpin along with a Certificate of Authenticity. The figures release on October 4 and are available for pre-order here for $80. Take a look at the dolls below!

Absolutely remarkable. ✨ Check out the new Elphaba and Madame Morrible Mattel Creation dolls! #WickedMovie pic.twitter.com/hwDA5rC5au — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) September 10, 2024

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here.