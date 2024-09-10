Photos: Inside the Majestic Theatre Re-Opening Ceremony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Curtain up! Light the lights! The Majestic Theatre is offcially back in all of its former glory. Just yesterday, the best of Broadway gathered on 44th Street to celebrate the reopening of the iconic Majestic Theatre from and the upcoming revival of Gypsy starring Audra McDonald.

The program included remarks from Robert E. Wankel, Chairman and CEO of , along with Gypsy Director George C. Wolfe, and six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, as well as a very special performance from the Gypsy orchestra led by Andy Einhorn.

In Spring 2023, the Majestic Theatre said goodbye to its longest tenant- The Phantom of the Opera, which concluded its unprecedented Broadway run after 35-years and 13,981 performances. When the phantom took over 44th Street, some changes were made to the theatre's facade and interior. Now the Majestic has been restored to its former design.

Gypsy will begin previews on Thursday, November 21, 2024, and will open on December 19, 2024.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas