Video: Patti LuPone Vs. Aubrey Plaza in HOT ONES VERSUS- Find Out Who Wins

It's Patti LuPone versus Aubrey Plaza in a new episode of Hot Ones Versus, the spin-off of the popular web series.

In the series, the duo (who were formally roommates) must tell the truth or suffer the wrath of the Last Dab. Whoever eats the most wings, loses!

Topics covered include LuPone's feud with Madonna, Plaza's tarot reading, and discussions of their time living together in 2023. They will soon appear together in the new MCU series Agatha All Along, which premieres on September 18. Find out who wins by watching the video now!

About Agatha All Along

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen (Joe Locke) helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down The Road.

The witches' coven is led by as Kathryn Hahn as Agatha, along with Broadway alum Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Aubrey Plaza. They are joined by Joe Locke, who recently starred as Tobias in Sweeney Todd on Broadway.

Agatha All Along, which features new music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, will premiere on Disney+ on September 18.