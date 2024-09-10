Grey Henson Will Lead ELF THE MUSICAL on Broadway This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A limited engagement of Elf The Musical is headed to Broadway this holiday season! Starring Grey Henson in the title role, the musical will open this November at the Marquis Theatre. Following two hugely successful, record-breaking seasons in London’s West End in 2022 and 2023, this production of Elf The Musical will be new to Broadway and will mark the musical’s return for the first time in over a decade.

Broadway previews begin Saturday, November 9, 2024, with an official Opening Night of Sunday, November 17, 2024, for the limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tickets are available now at www.elfonbroadway.com.

“I cannot wait to play Buddy the Elf eight times a week, in this hilarious and joyful musical, during the most magical time of the year on Broadway,” said Grey Henson. “Elf has always been required yearly viewing for me, and I am so honored and excited to be fulfilling a lifelong dream of wearing tights on Broadway!”

Elf The Musical features a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, Smash, Boop! The Musical), with songs by Tony nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Prom, The Wedding Singer). The musical returns to Broadway in an acclaimed production directed by Philip Wm. McKinley (Boy From Oz, Spiderman: Turn Off The Dark), first staged at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End. It became the venue’s fastest-selling show in nearly a century and became a firm holiday favorite for London audiences, breaking its own Box Office records during last year’s run. The production features Choreography by Olivier and Drama Desk nominee Liam Steel (Company), Set and Costume Design by multi-Olivier Award winner Tim Goodchild (Strangers on a Train, We Will Rock You, numerous productions at Royal Shakespeare Company), Lighting Design by Patrick Woodroffe (Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia! The Party), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (MJ the Musical, Hell’s Kitchen) and Video Design by Ian (The Audience, The Light Princess), with music supervision by Olivier Award winner Alan Williams (Sunset Boulevard). Casting is by /The Telsey Office.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, and in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

The hit holiday musical is based on the beloved film of the same name starring Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel and James Caan. Released in 2003, the movie grossed over $250 million dollars globally and has gone on to become a worldwide perennial favorite for families to watch over the holiday period.

Further casting for the musical will be announced at a later date.