Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 31, 2024

Happy Halloween, BroadwayWorld! It is October 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

But first..

Video: RAGTIME at New York City Center

by Nicole Rosky

Ragtime is back onstage in NYC! Check out highlights from the production!

Photos & Video: SWEPT AWAY Begins Previews on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Last night, Swept Away, the new Broadway musical with music and lyrics by folk-rock band The Avett Brothers, began performances at the Longacre Theatre and treated fans to a special stage door performance. Check out photos and videos here!

The Muny To Present DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, FROZEN, And More In 2025

by A.A. Cristi

Discover the upcoming season lineup at the theater, featuring a mix of classic and contemporary productions. Highlights include revivals of beloved shows and premieres of new works, offering something for every theatergoer.. (more...)

Early WICKED Movie Reviews Praise 'Masterpiece' Film & Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

by Michael Major

The first reviews for the Wicked movie are in! First reactions call the film a 'masterpiece,' with praise for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Many reveal that the decision to split the film into two parts has been justified after seeing the first part, with each performer putting their signature spin on each character.. (more...)

How to See WICKED Early with Amazon Prime Membership

by Josh Sharpe

Universal Pictures and the Wicked movie are partnering with Amazon to allow Prime members to see the highly anticipated film before its official theatrical release. Find out how to get tickets!. (more...)

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL Will Open at the James Earl Jones Theatre

by Stephi Wild

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has set its Broadway theatre! As previously announced, the musical will begin previews on April 1 ahead of an April 27 opening night. The production has now found its Broadway house, and will play at the James Earl Jones Theatre.. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan Will Play Final Performance in THE GREAT GATSBY

by Stephi Wild

Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Jay Gatsby in the new Broadway musical The Great Gatsby, on Sunday, January 19, 2025. The musical is now playing at The Broadway Theatre, with a new block of tickets on sale through September 7, 2025.. (more...)

Video: Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff Perform 'Man of the House' From ROMEO + JULIET

by Stephi Wild

In an appearance last night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Rachel Zegler and Jack Antonoff were joined by the cast of Romeo + Juliet for a performance of 'Man of the House.' Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Rachel Potter Reprises THE ADDAMS FAMILY Role For 'Pulled' Performance

by Stephi Wild

Broadway's former Wednesday Addams, Rachel Potter, is revisiting her role in an all new video, featuring the song 'Pulled' from The Addams Family the Musical! Watch the video here!. (more...)

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Other birthdays on this day include:

Adam Schlesinger

K.T. Sullivan

Eddie Kaye Thomas

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!