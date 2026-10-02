Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2026- Inside SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Opening Night and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, where we catch you up on yesterday's top stories. We've got an exciting day ahead with Mason Alexander Park making their Broadway debut in Much Ado About Nothing, plus opening night celebrations for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play. We're also diving into exclusive content featuring Buena Vista Social Club's collaboration with the New York Liberty, plus industry updates, hot photos, and much more. Let's get started!

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Mason Alexander Park is MUCH ADO In Her Broadway Debut Mason Alexander Park is making their Broadway debut as Margaret in Jamie Lloyd’s Much Ado About Nothing. Park talks finding freedom in Shakespeare, reimagining Margaret through music, gender and representation onstage, and bringing the joyful West End production to New York.



Photos: SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Celebrates Opening Night Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway September 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Read the reviews for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play here and check out photos of the comapny as they celebrate the big night!



Video: SCHOOL GIRLS Is Finally in Session on Broadway- Inside Opening Night Opening night has finally arrived for School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play! Jocelyn Bioh’s acclaimed comedy has arrived on Broadway, opening at Manhattan Theatre Club under the direction of Whitney White. BroadwayWorld was on the scene to celebrate with Bioh, White, and the company, who reflected on the long journey that brought the play to Broadway. Watch the video to hear more from Bioh, White, and the company of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play on opening night.

Exclusive

by A.A. Cristi

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Go inside Buena Vista Social Club’s collaboration with the New York Liberty, featuring photos, video, and an interview with entertainment director Criscia Long.. ( more...

Photos: Meet the Cast of WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company

by Jennifer Broski

Rehearsals are underway for Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, featuring original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner, and directed by Steven Pasquale. Opening Classic Stage Company's 2026-2027 season, Waiting for Lefty will run from October 15 – November 22, 2026 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos here.. (more...)

by Bruce Glikas

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play opened on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. ( more... This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/1/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. ( more... Concord Theatricals announced the cast for a development workshop of IN MARRAKECH, a new original musical by Kate Marlais and Alex Young directed by Josh Seymour, featuring Niamh Cusack, Edward Bennett, and Katherine Kingsley.. ( more... Garry Marshall Theatre will celebrate the 25th anniversary of THE PRINCESS DIARIES and honor Barbara Marshall at its annual fundraiser, featuring film cast members and launching the Barbara Marshall Opportunity Initiative.. ( more... Rattlestick Theater, the Terrence McNally Foundation, and Tom Kirdahy Productions have opened submissions for Cycle 5 of the Terrence McNally New Works Incubator.. ( more... The Bushwick Starr theater revealed its 2026 gala lineup, featuring performances by company artists, Japanese cuisine, and a cosmic disco glam-rock theme at Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn.. ( more... Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Darializa Avila Chevalier (NY13), Brad Lander (NY10) and Claire Valdez (NY7) for their respective United States House of Representatives campaigns.. ( more... Lincoln Center Theater has created The Helen Gurley Brown Theater Lab through a $4.25M gift from The Helen Gurley Brown Foundation. The lab will support writers developing new work for the American theater.. ( more... The two face off as George and Martha, one of theatre's most notoriously dysfunctional couples in Albee's hilarious and provocative masterpiece. They are joined by Carrie Coon and Madison Dirks as the unwitting young couple invited over to George and Martha's for an unforgettable night of cocktails and crossfire.. ( more...

Review: WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINA WOOLF?, Starring Gillian Anderson & Billy Crudup

by Alexander Cohen

Actors start your engines. Edward Albee’s masterpiece for four lives and dies on the horsepower of its performers. Albee does not batter you with ideological interrogation. Its sparks fly from watching it performs bash into each other, lashing each other with venomous cruelty in one breath, then licking each other’s wounds in the next. If this is a psychological demolition derby of a play, then Gillian Anderson and Billy Crudup are monster trucks roaring with ferocity.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Juan-Jose Gonzalez

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Nicole Rosky

by Stephi Wild

Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque celebrates its 60th birthday with thirty-seven discounted performances spanning multiple genres, including Broadway shows, concerts, and dance productions.. ( more... El musical abre una convocatoria para encontrar voces infantiles e intérpretes adultos que formarán parte de su elenco en el Teatre Apolo. ( more... American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has revealed the cast for its world-premiere production of 1972 by musician-activist Chadwick Stokes of the Boston-based indie bands DISPATCH and State Radio and Tony Award-nominated creator Jessie Nelson.. ( more... This holiday season, bells will ring and Angels will get their wings! BroadwayWorld has just learned that It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, will have its Broadway Premiere at the Broadhurst Theatre.. ( more... Mike Faist has had a varied career, best known for starring in Dear Evan Hansen and appearing in the film adaptation of West Side Story. Could starring in Oh, Mary! be next for him?. ( more...

Rachel Zegler Says EVITA Balcony Scene Opened Up 'Accessibility In Theater' Conversation

by Michael Major

Rachel Zegler states that her iconic 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' sequence in Evita opened up a conversation about 'accessibility in theater.' Zegler confirms further that the scene 'won’t be the same in New York.'. (more...)

Louise Dearman, Alice Fearn, and Rachael Wooding Join CATS UK and Ireland Tour as 'Grizabella'

by Stephi Wild

Louise Dearman, Alice Fearn and Rachael Wooding will share the role of Grizabella in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of CATS touring the UK and Ireland.. (more...

Listen Up

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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!