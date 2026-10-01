Darren Buck, Jackera Davis and More to Star in 1972 World Premiere at A.R.T.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) has revealed the cast for its world-premiere production of 1972 by musician-activist Chadwick Stokes of the Boston-based indie bands DISPATCH and State Radio and Tony Award-nominated creator Jessie Nelson. The rock opera will be performed as a heightened concert at Harvard's Farkas Hall from Tuesday, October 27 through Sunday, November 22, 2026.

1972 will celebrate its opening on Sunday, November 1, welcome press on Wednesday, November 4, and run through Sunday, November 22, 2026. Special guests will be in conversation following select performances, and a special exhibition will be on view on select dates. See more information below.

The cast will include Darren Buck (Eddie/Dr. Don), Jackera Davis (Louisa), Hannah Foxman (Jane/Lawyer), Britney King (Jane), JR King (Demi/Rick), Gracie McGraw (Hannah), Jhardon DiShon Milton (Ensemble), Tommy Ng (Ensemble), Darby Patterson (Jane), Chadwick Stokes (Depot), Will Urmston (Pinto), and Khaila Wilcoxon (Harlan).

Joining the creative team are Jill Johnson (Rhinoceros and Crossing at A.R.T.) as the choreographer and Krystal Balleza (Real Women Have Curves at A.R.T.) as the hair, wig, and makeup designer. As previously announced, 1972 will feature scenic design by Drama Desk nominee Amy Rubin (Romeo and Juliet and Gloria: A Life at A.R.T.); costume design by Drama Desk Award winner Nicole Jescinth Smith (“Ramy” and “Up Here” on Hulu); lighting design by Tony Award nominee Ben Stanton (Marjorie Prime and Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway); and sound design by Tony Award nominee Justin Stasiw (Night Side Songs at A.R.T.; Lempicka on Broadway). Jacob Yates is the music director. Sarah Ford is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Bethany Knox, CSA.

Sydney Gallas is the associate Costume Designer, Claire Chrzan is the associate lighting designer, and Kimberly O'Loughlin is the associate sound designer.

In 1972, a pregnant Hannah flees an abusive relationship and finds unexpected camaraderie with three outcasts riding the rails of America, outrunning ghosts of their own. After barely escaping an illegal abortion, she meets the Janes, an underground network of courageous women who risk everything to provide a choice to women with nowhere to turn. Inspired by true stories of these hidden heroes, this world-premiere rock opera fuels the ongoing fight for personal freedom.

Production support of 1972 is provided by The Bob and Alison Murchison New Work Development Fund, Regina K. Scully and Artemis Rising Foundation, Donald and Susan Ware, and Marcia Head.

ACT II

Select performances of 1972 will be followed in Act II events including talking circles and facilitated conversations with local civic leaders, scholars, and activists. Admission to Act II events is included with a ticket to 1972. Guests are subject to change.

1972 Act II guests will include:

Saturday, October 31, 7:30PM performance: Jeanne Galatzer-Levy, Abby Pariser, and Sheila Avruch, members of the Jane Collective

Tuesday, November 3, 7:30PM performance: Director Jessie Nelson and Composer and Lyricist Chadwick Stokes, co-writers of 1972

Friday, November 6, 7:30PM performance: Claire Teylouni, Interim Executive Director / Senior Director of Policy & Programs from Reproductive Equity Now

Tuesday, November 10, 7:30PM performance: Kate Hamill, playwright and actor (The Odyssey and Sense and Sensibility at A.R.T.)

Wednesday, November 11, 7:30PM performance: David Jones, Professor of the Culture of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and Louise King, Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School

Friday, November 13, 7:30PM performance: Heather Booth, founding member of the Jane Collective

Tuesday, November 17, 7:30PM performance: Talking circle launched by Lisa Wong, Associate Co-Director and Co-Founder of the Arts and Humanities Initiative at Harvard Medical School

POP-UP EXHIBITIONS

The Schlesinger Library on the History of Women in America at the Harvard-Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study will curate a series of pop-up exhibitions to enhance audiences' understanding of the period and connection to the production. Archived writings, literature, posters, and news articles from early 1970s will be on view at 3 James St, Cambridge, MA on select dates. Admission to the pop-up exhibitions is free and open to the public.

Friday, October 30, 3PM – 5PM

Tuesday, November 3, 1PM – 3PM

Tuesday, November 10, 3PM - 5PM

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