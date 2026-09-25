Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter Join Tom Holland-Led Fred Astaire Biopic

Deadline has reported that Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter have joined Tom Holland in the Fred Astaire biopic in which Holland will star as the famed actor and dancer from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Qualley will star as Adele Astaire and Carpenter will star as Ginger Rogers. Fred and Adele were stars on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred Astaire went on to become a Hollywood star with dance partner Ginger Rogers. The film will be directed by Paul King.

Paul King shared, "I am thrilled and honored to have been entrusted with telling the story of Fred Astaire and his original dance partner — his big sister Adele — to the big screen. Fred left a timeless legacy of dance on film — most famously in his collaborations with Ginger Rogers — while Adele’s work has been lost to history; indeed, no footage of her dancing survives... The cinematic challenge of bringing to life these icons of the twentieth century is one that I could not imagine without Tom Holland, Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter by my side."

About Margaret Qualley

Qualley recently appeared in The Dog Stars alongside Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin and Guy Pearce. She began her television career with HBO’s The Leftovers and went on to earn Emmy nominations for her performances in FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Netflix’s Maid. Her performance opposite Demi Moore in The Substance earned her a Golden Globe nomination last year.

Qualley’s other screen work includes Ethan Coen’s Drive-Away Dolls and Honey Don’t, as well as How to Make a Killing, Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, Blue Moon, Sanctuary, Stars at Noon, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Native Son and Seberg.

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About Sabrina Carpenter

Two-time Grammy Award winner Sabrina Carpenter recently received her first Primetime Emmy nomination, recognized in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for her work as both an executive producer and performer on The Muppet Show. Her film credits include The Short History of the Long Road, Work It and The Hate U Give.

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Tom Holland began his performing career in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical, making his debut as Michael Caffrey in 2008 before taking over the title role later that year. After leaving the production in 2010, he voiced a character in the British dub of Arrietty (2011) and made his feature film debut in The Impossible (2012), earning several breakthrough awards. He followed with roles in How I Live Now (2013), the voice role in Locke (2013), and a cameo in Billy Elliot the Musical Live (2014).

In 2015, Holland appeared as Gregory Cromwell in the BBC miniseries Wolf Hall, directed the short film Tweet, and co-starred in Ron Howard's In the Heart of the Sea. The following year, he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after signing a multi-film deal with Marvel Studios, making his debut as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016). He also appeared in Edge of Winter (2016). In 2017, he won the BAFTA Rising Star Award and starred in The Lost City of Z, The Current War, Pilgrimage, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first solo film as Spider-Man.

Holland reprised the role of Spider-Man in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). During this period, he also voiced characters in Spies in Disguise (2019), Dolittle (2020), and Onward (2020), and starred in The Devil All the Time (2020), Cherry (2021), and Chaos Walking (2021).

In 2022, Holland starred as Nathan Drake in Uncharted. He next executive produced and starred in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Crowded Room (2023), earning a Critics' Choice Television Award nomination. He returned to the stage in Jamie Lloyd's West End revival of Romeo and Juliet (2024). That same year, he founded the production company Billy17 and signed a production deal with Sony Pictures.

In 2026, Holland starred as Telemachus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. He is also set to reprise Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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