Video: Ben Rappaport & Megan Kane Sit Down at Schmackary's For BROADWAY SCHNACKS





Broadway power couple Ben Rappaport and Megan Kane popped by Schmackary's to break down their own "Heated Rivalry" on the new episode of Broadway Schnacks. In the new video, they discuss meeting at dueling theater high schools in Texas, also providing advice for other couples in the arts.

The new episode also dives into Megan's turns as a cabaret queen and Ben's three years stint on Tony Award winning Good Night, Oscar opposite Sean Hayes. They also address their absolute worst critic – their dog.

In a full circle moment, Ben first met Broadway Schnack's creator Kori Frederick while co-hosting a fan favorite episode BTS episode of Beat Bobby Flay (where Frederick was woking as a co-executive producer) alongside Chopped judge and NYC Chef Amanda Freitag. Ben and Megan are avid NYC foodies, claiming Gallahgher's Steakhouse as their go-to for date night, and Schmackary's funfetti as their favorite cookie.

Kane can currently be seen in & Juliet on Broadway through January. Rappaport just wrapped a run on Are You Now or Have You Ever Been at NYCC.

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