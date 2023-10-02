Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend.

Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 3 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, October 2, 2023
The cast of How To Dance In Ohio on Broadway press preview

Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Jaja's African Hair Brading opens on Broadway

Sunday, October 3, 2023
Merrily We Roll Along opens on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Melissa Etheridge: My Window just celebrated its opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Photos: First Look at Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
by Show Highlights
Check out first photos of Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells back onstage at the James Earl Jones Theatre for their eagerly anticipated return to Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Video: Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
by BroadwayWorld TV
The annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is being held today, Sunday, October 1, 2023, and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge was there  to capture the festivities! (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide
by Sidney Paterra
Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch on Broadway. 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews
by Blair Ingenthron
Check out a new photo of the cast of HERE WE ARE, photographed immediately after the first preview!. (more...

Broadway Hit SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to the West End in 2025
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 Broadway season, Some Like It Hot is coming to the West End in 2025. . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall
by Michael Major
Titanic: the Musical joins Fathom Events' exciting lineup of filmed musical theatre productions coming to theaters this fall, also including Waitress on Broadway coming to theaters in December. (more...)

WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary
by Blair Ingenthron
WICKED celebrates its 20th anniversary with special partnerships and events throughout October.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Video: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the Musical
by Stephi Wild
Reba McEntire has lent her voice to a a new TV spot for Shucked, a musical she’s otherwise unaffiliated with. Check out the video here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled "My Golden Age." She starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kieran Culkin
Fran Drescher
Stark Sands
Jeremy Kushnier

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You cannot just believe partway, you have to believe in it all."

-The Book Of Mormon


RELATED STORIES

1
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla PlayhouseVideo: Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Video: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday MorningVideo: Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Miguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in JanuaryMiguel Cervantes to Play Final HAMILTON Performance in January
Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is Today - Full Guide!Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Is Today - Full Guide!

Videos

Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction! Video
Go Inside the 2023 Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction!
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You