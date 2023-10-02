Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 2, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 2, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed this weekend:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, October 2, 2023

The cast of How To Dance In Ohio on Broadway press preview Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Jaja's African Hair Brading opens on Broadway Sunday, October 3, 2023

Merrily We Roll Along opens on Broadway

Photos: Go Inside MELISSA ETHRIDGE: MY WINDOW Opening Night on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Melissa Etheridge: My Window just celebrated its opening night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos here!. (more...)

PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

by Sidney Paterra

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch on Broadway.

See a New Photo of the Cast of HERE WE ARE at The Shed, Now in Previews

by Blair Ingenthron

Check out a new photo of the cast of HERE WE ARE, photographed immediately after the first preview!. (more...)

Broadway Hit SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to the West End in 2025

by Aliya Al-Hassan

The most award-winning musical of the 2022-2023 Broadway season, Some Like It Hot is coming to the West End in 2025. . (more...)

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall

by Michael Major

Titanic: the Musical joins Fathom Events' exciting lineup of filmed musical theatre productions coming to theaters this fall, also including Waitress on Broadway coming to theaters in December. (more...)

WICKED to Partner with American Girl, The Plaza Hotel, and More For 20th Anniversary

by Blair Ingenthron

WICKED celebrates its 20th anniversary with special partnerships and events throughout October.. (more...)

Video: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the Musical

by Stephi Wild

Reba McEntire has lent her voice to a a new TV spot for Shucked, a musical she’s otherwise unaffiliated with. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled "My Golden Age." She starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Kieran Culkin

Fran Drescher

Stark Sands

Jeremy Kushnier

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!