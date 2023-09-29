PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is Purlie Victorious playing on Broadway?

Purlie Victorious is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. It is located at 239 West 45th Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to Purlie Victorious on Broadway?

The Music Box Theatre is a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7), 49th Street (N, R, W) and slightly farther away, 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did Purlie Victorious open on Broadway?

Purlie Victorious began previews at the Music Box Theatre on September 7, 2023 and offically opened on Broadway on September 27, 2023. This is the first Broadway revival since it first opened in 1961.

Is Purlie Victorious playing outside of New York City?

No. In fact, ths is the first major revival of the play in over 60 years.

What is Purlie Victorious about?

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.

Purlie Victorious

Is Purlie Victorious the same as Purlie?

No. Purlie is a 1970 musical that is based on Purlie Victorious, which is a play.

Who wrote Purlie Victorious?

Purlie Victorious was written by the legendary Ossie Davis, who also starred in the original production alongside his wife and frequent collaborator, Ruby Dee.  Davis and Dee were named to the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame; were awarded the National Medal of Arts and were recipients of the 2004 Kennedy Center Honors. Davis was also inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 1994.

How long is Purlie Victorious?

Purlie Victorious is 100 minutes with no intermission. 

What days of the week does Purlie Victorious play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in Purlie Victorious?

Characters in Purlie Victorious include: Purlie Victorious Judson, Lutiebell Gussie Mae Jenkins, Charley Cotchipee, Ol' Cap'n Cotchipee, Gitlow Judson, Missy Judson, Idella Landy, The Deputy, and The Sheriff.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of Purlie Victorious

The 2023 revival cast included: Leslie Odom Jr., Kara Young, Noah Robbins, Jay O. Sanders, Billy Eugene Jones, Heather Alicia Simms, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Noah Pyzik, and Bill Timoney.

Purlie Victorious

Is the original Broadway cast still in Purlie Victorious?

Yes! The full Broadway revival cast can still be seen in the production today.

Did Purlie Victorious win any awards?

The revival of Purlie Victorious has not yet been eligible for any major thetare awards, but it will be in Spring 2024. 

Can I bring my child to Purlie Victorious?

Yes! Purlie Victorious is recommended for ages 12 and up. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to Purlie Victorious?

You can get tickets to Purlie Victorious and every other Broadway show here. 

Does Purlie Victorious have a lottery?

Purlie Victorious has not yet announced lottery or rush policies.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on Purlie Victorious here!





