Video: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the Musical

Reba McEntire has lent her voice to a a new TV spot for Shucked, a musical she’s otherwise unaffiliated with.

The musical comedy, which opened earlier this year to rave reviews and earned a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Musical, has unveiled its latest television ad campaign featuring McEntire giving a rare, full-throated endorsement of the show.

In the spot, McEntire compares the corn-centric musical to Broadway classics with similarly unexpected subject matter, including Fiddler on the Roof,Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, and Cats saying, “Every generation has a great musical that makes you ask, ‘What the hell?’”

Watch the video below!

McEntire said in a statement, “The only thing I love as much as great music is great comedy, so seeing Shucked is just about the most fun I can have without breaking the law. It fills me with pride knowing that two of Nashville’s best songwriters, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, wrote its score. It’s not every day that country artists are represented on Broadway, and this is my way of celebrating their success and their tremendous talent.”

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien stars (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, Isabelle McCalla, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Nyla Sostre, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Colin Cunliffe, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.



