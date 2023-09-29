Video: Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED the Musical

“Every generation has a great musical that makes you ask, ‘What the hell?’” she saids in the commercial.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening? Photo 3 Which Shows Had the Biggest Overhaul From Out-of-Town Tryout to Broadway Opening?
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Photo 4 THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!

Reba McEntire has lent her voice to a a new TV spot for Shucked, a musical she’s otherwise unaffiliated with.

The musical comedy, which opened earlier this year to rave reviews and earned a 2023 Tony Award nomination for Best Musical, has unveiled its latest television ad campaign featuring McEntire giving a rare, full-throated endorsement of the show.

In the spot, McEntire compares the corn-centric musical to Broadway classics with similarly unexpected subject matter, including Fiddler on the Roof,Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, and Cats saying, “Every generation has a great musical that makes you ask, ‘What the hell?’”

Watch the video below! 

McEntire said in a statement, “The only thing I love as much as great music is great comedy, so seeing Shucked is just about the most fun I can have without breaking the law. It fills me with pride knowing that two of Nashville’s best songwriters, Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark, wrote its score. It’s not every day that country artists are represented on Broadway, and this is my way of celebrating their success and their tremendous talent.”

With a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn, a score by Tony Award nominees and Nashville music superstars Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien stars (in alphabetical order) Outer Critics Circle Award nominee John Behlmann, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Kevin Cahoon, Drama Desk Award nominee Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Theatre World Award winner Ashley D. Kelley, Isabelle McCalla, and Tony Award winner, Drama Desk Award winner, Outer Critics Circle Award winner, and Drama League Award nominee Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Nyla Sostre, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Colin Cunliffe, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.








RELATED STORIES

1
SHUCKED Cast Will Perform at a Pop Up Event This Evening Photo
SHUCKED Cast Will Perform at a Pop Up Event This Evening

Cast members from Shucked will perform at a special event at Pop Up Grocer, in partnership with a new snack, Pipcorn.

2
Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned Photo
Isabella McCalla Joins SHUCKED Earlier Than Planned

Isabella McCalla made her debut in Shucked earlier than planned! McCalla was set to begin performances as Maizy on September 8, but made her debut on September 6, according to an Instagram post. Learn more about Shucked here!

3
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut! Photo
Video: Isabelle McCalla Gears Up For Her SHUCKED On Broadway Debut!

Isabelle McCalla, who has originated roles in The Prom, Hercules, and Water For Elephants, will begin performances as ‘Maizy,’ the small-town girl with medium-sized city dreams, in Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown hit musical comedy, on Friday, September 8 at the Nederlander Theatre. Get your first look at Isabelle in rehearsal in the video below as she prepares for her Cobb County debut!

4
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases Photo
SHUCKED Pauses Stage Dooring Due to Rising Covid-19 Cases

Shucked will be pausing all stage dooring until further notice, according to an announcement made via Instagram stories on Wednesday. The post read: 'In an abundance of caution all post-show stage door activities at Shucked have been paused until further notice. We appreciate your support and can't wait to see you at the Nederlander soon.'

More Hot Stories For You

West End Theatres To Dim The Lights For Michael Gambon On Friday EveningWest End Theatres To Dim The Lights For Michael Gambon On Friday Evening
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage AdaptationChristina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
Andy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz & More to Join Primary Stages 39th Anniversary GalaAndy Karl, Orfeh, Javier Muñoz & More to Join Primary Stages 39th Anniversary Gala
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances TomorrowPatrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
THE COTTAGE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
WICKED

Recommended For You