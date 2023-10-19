Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 19th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 19, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024
Meet the Cast of HARMONY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
BroadwayWorld Announces Next On Stage Season 4 - Submissions Now Open!
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for PAL JOEY at New York City Center
by Jonah Hale
The company of New York City Center's Gala presentation of Pal Joey just met the press and we have photos from big day! (more...)
Photos: See New Images of the 20th Anniversary Cast of WICKED
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See new production photos of the 20th anniversary cast of Wicked!. (more...)
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
by Michael Major
Tickets to see Waitress the Musical in movie theaters are now available. The performance, featuring Tony-nominated composer Sara Bareilles in the leading role, was captured live on stage in 2021 during the musical’s reprise run on Broadway.. (more...)
Review Roundup: COMPANY Kicks Off National Tour
by Review Roundups
The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company launched its North American Tour this month. Read the reviews for Company here!. (more...)
Video: Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
by Stephi Wild
Nick Fradiani, who will soon take over the lead role in A Beautiful Noise, performs 'I Am... I Said' in an all new video! Check out the performance here! . (more...)
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
by Michael Major
Billy Porter stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show during its New York City premiere week, performing 'Stronger' with Clarkson. Watch the video now! (more...)
Video: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez Take Lie Detector Tests
by Stephi Wild
Merrily We Roll Along is now open at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. In a fun new video with Vanity Fair, the show's stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez took the infamous lie detector test. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Jennifer Holliday
Jennifer Holliday catapulted to Broadway fame with the lead role as the iconic Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls. Ms. Holliday immortalized Effie, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, as evidenced by the Grammy Award® she won for the performance of the show-stopping ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and her Tony Award® for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second Grammy for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." From 1985 to 1992, she had five Top 10 singles on the R&B and Dance Charts and her star continued to shine brightly with collaborations and appearances with other megastars: Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, David Foster, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Maurice White and Foreigner, with whom she performed on a special version of "I Want To Know What Love Is." Moviegoers and music lovers can also hear Ms. Holliday's voice on compilation albums for films such as In The Mood: The Sonny Wisecarver Story (1987), I'm Gonna Get You Sucka (1988), The Five Heartbeats (1991), Amazing Grace (2006) and Why Did I Get Married (2007). She also composed and sang the original songs for the soundtrack to The Rising Place (2001). In 2014, Ms. Holliday released her first album in two decades. This Song Is You stirred long-time fans and garnered a new generation of enthusiastic listeners landing Ms. Holliday back in the Top 20 R&B charts with rave reviews. Standout television appearances include David E. Kelley's "Ally McBeal," "American Idol," and "So You Think You Can Dance." In 2016, Ms. Holliday returned to the stage starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple as sultry singer Shug Avery. Her other recent theater credits include Sing Mahalia Sing: The Mahalia Jackson Story, Downhearted Blues: The Bessie Smith Story, Harlem Suite (as "Aretha Franklin"), Chicago (as "Mama Morton"), Grease (as "Teen Angel") and Black Nativity (as the "Angel of God"). She is a long-standing, dedicated supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.
Other birthdays on this day include:
Bryce Pinkham
Annie Golden
John Lithgow
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."
- Beauty and the Beast
