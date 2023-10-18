Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now

Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now

They're opening up! Tickets to see Waitress the Musical in movie theaters are available now.

The film is set to release in cinemas nationwide on December 7, with screenings every day until Monday, December 11, 2023. Click Here to purchase tickets.

After premiering at the the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, the film will be released in theaters by Bleeker Street Media in partnership with Fathom Events as a unique and must-see theatrical experience.

The spirited and visually stunning footage from the hit musical production, which features composer-lyricist Sara Bareilles in the leading role, was captured live on stage in 2021 during the musical’s reprise run on Broadway.

Waitress: The Musical brings the Tony-nominated, Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. Featuring Bareilles as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage.

When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well-baked pie.

The film was directed by Brett Sullivan, for the stage by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, with Jessie Nelson as creative advisor. Waitress: The Musical also stars Eric Anderson, Charity Angeìl Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler, Bareilles, Nelson, and Paul Morphos serve as producers, with Alecia Parker as an executive producer. The acquisition was negotiated by Kent Sanderson, Miranda King, and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street with FilmNation Entertainment.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress was the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Ken Billington, and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress was one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

The show returned for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to celebrate Broadway’s re-opening in the fall of 2021. Waitress was produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick, and the original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff / Night & Day Pictures.

Watch a first look at the live capture of the musical here:




