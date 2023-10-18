Review Roundup: COMPANY Kicks Off National Tour

The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, winner of five 2022 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, launched its North American Tour this month at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, NY.

The smash hit musical comedy will then visit more than 25 cities in the 2023-2024 season. For a complete list of engagements that have been announced, please visit CompanyMusical.com.

Starring in the role of Bobbie is Britney Coleman, who just completed her run in the First National Tour of Beetlejuice. The iconic role of Joanne will be played by none other than Judy McLane, who is a Drama Desk Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner.

They will be joined by Kathryn Allison as Sarah, Matt Bittner as David, Ali Louis Bourzgui as Paul, Derrick Davis as Larry, Javier Ignacio as Peter, James Earl Jones II as Harry, Marina Kondo as Susan, Matt Rodin as Jamie, Emma Stratton as Jenny, Jacob Dickey as Andy, Tyler Hardwick as PJ and David Socolar as Theo.

The complete cast of Company also includes Matthew Christian, Christopher Deangelis, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, CJ Greer, Elysia Jordan, Beth Stafford Laird and Christopher Henry Young.

Read the reviews below!

Bill Kellert, Nippertown: Sondheim’s music remains strong, and the company of Company performs the music well, but something is missing. The production appears flat, without heart. There is a certain lack of believably in the characters, or rather the performances of the actors, that leaves one cold. Whether that is the result of Marianne Elliott’s direction, the fact this is a brand new cast and production just breaking itself in, in Schenectady this week, or just the rewriting of the script that leaves one cold, is up for grabs. Bunny Christie’s scene design plays off neon-framed boxes that the characters emerge from throughout the show is a clever conceit. We are all boxed in our own lives and in many ways isolated from the world around us; this certainly puts it right on the stage for you.

J. Peter Bergman, The Berkshire Edge: Britney Coleman does a very good job playing the role of Bobbie, although, at times, her singing voice takes on a shrill edge that supports her on-stage age, but is disagreeable and almost painful. She looks good, moves well, and plays her role with conviction. If our hero could be a woman, she is a very good and logical choice as a physical type. I just wish I understood why her character is what she is; it is never made clear in a musical comedy book with great and funny lines but no character development for “Bobbie.”

Katherine Kiessling, Times Union: It doesn’t help that the script pairs a passive Bobbie against a crew of colorful couples, ramped up to outsized caricatures in this production. The supporting company superbly grounds their absurdity. The brilliant Matt Rodin deftly navigates the dizzying dread and breakneck pace of “Not Getting Married Today,” now sung by groom Jamie hours before he weds Paul, and unexpected jump scares courtesy of Marina Kondo’s operatic priestess of love and Elliott’s effective staging hams up the number to showstopping proportions. Jacob Dickey finds an earnest sweetness in Andy, the handsome, simple minded flight attendant dating Bobbie. Judy McLane as Joanne, clad in sumptuous furs and sequins designed by Christie, delivers a commanding “Ladies Who Lunch” draped on a barstool and wielding her vodka stinger like a cynical dagger as a warning to those who, like Bobbie, sit on the sidelines watching — but never fully living — life.



Average Rating: 70.0% Average Rating: 70.0%







To read more reviews and to share your own, click here