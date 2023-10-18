Video: Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Billy Porter stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show during its New York City premiere week, performing "Stronger" with Clarkson.

The pair performed the Gospel version of the hit song, which Clarkson called "the greatest version of that song." Porter originally performed it on Jimmy Fallon's That's My Jam series last year.

"I'm gonna drag him to a show of mine just so I can keep singing it this way," Clarkson said.

"You don't have to drag me no where, I'm coming. Whenever you call, I'm coming," Porter replied.

Watch the video of one of the first "Kellyoke" performances in Clarkson's new studio in 30 Rock below!

Porter will release his new album, Black Mona Lisa, next month. The album boasts the title track “Black Mona Lisa” and will feature fan favorite singles “Baby Was A Dancer,” “Stranger Things,” “Fashion,” and most recently released “Broke A Sweat.”

The album is executive produced by hitmaker Justin Tranter and is comprised of songs that tell Porter’s story authentically, with depth and nuance. Pre-save it here.

Watch the performance here:



