Meet the Cast of HARMONY, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Harmony officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, October 18. Meet the cast below!

Principal cast members include Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O’Shanick. The complete cast includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.



Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.



Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

CHIP ZIEN

Rabbi

Chip is best known for playing the lead role of The Baker in the original Broadway production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. He has appeared in all of the “Marvin Trilogy” musicals by William Finn: In Trousers, March of the Falsettos, Falsettoland and Falsettos. He also played Monsieur Thénardier in the Broadway production of Les Misérables. Just prior to his role in the off-Broadway production of Harmony, he was seen as the bombastic Mr. Stopnick in the Roundabout Theatre’s acclaimed production of Caroline, Or Change. Other Broadway credits include It Shoulda Been You, The Big Knife, The Roundabout’s The People in the Picture, The Country Girl directed by Mike Nichols, The Boys from Syracuse, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, All Over Town, directed by Dustin Hoffman, The Suicide with Derek Jacoby and Tommy Tune’s Grand Hotel playing Otto Kringelein, the memorable dancing bookkeeper. His many off-Broadway credits have included The 27th Man, Anonymous, Peter Parnell’s An Imaginary Life, Wendy Wasserstein’s Isn’t It Romantic (Drama Desk Nomination), Michael Weller’s Split and Moonchildren, Lanford Wilson’s Hot L Baltimore (both in NY and LA’s Mark Taper Forum, Alan Ginsburg’s Kaddish, William Finn’s A New Brain (Drama Desk Nomination), and the Delacorte Theatre’s revival of Into the Woods for the Public Theatre. TV audiences have seen him on the final season of “House of Cards”, HBO’s The Night Of and regular roles on “The Caroline Rhea Show”, “Almost Perfect”, “Now and Again”, “Deadline”, “Shell Game”, “Love Sidney” and “Reggie”. His most recent film role was in Simchas and Sorrows, now on the festival circuit. He also appeared in The Siege, Brian De Palma’s Snake Eyes and was even the voice of the infamous Howard the Duck. Zien’s writing credits have included the musical The History of War presented at the New York Musical Theatre Festival (NYMF), and he appeared and toured in his one-man show Death in Ashtabula. He has performed his solo cabaret and concert act at New York’s 54 Below and his CD, “Seriously Upbeat”, recorded live, is available on the web. He lives in New York with his wife, Susan PIlarre, a former soloist with the NYC Ballet and currently a teacher at the School of American Ballet and they are the proud parents of two wonderful daughters and three grandchildren.

SIERRA BOGGESS

Mary

SIERRA BOGGESS returns to Broadway this fall in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony after originating the role of Mary in the 2022 off-Broadway production.

Previous Broadway credits include the Tony nominated musical School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You directed by David Hyde Pierce, two separate engagements of the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera (the first for the show’s 25th Anniversary and the second opposite Norm Lewis), the revival of Master Class (opposite Tyne Daly) and The Little Mermaid (Drama Desk and Drama League nominations, Broadway.com Audience Choice Award).

London theatre credits include Les Misérables, the 25th-anniversary concerts of The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall and Love Never Dies (Olivier Award nomination).

Other New York theater credits include the recent off- Broadway production of The Goodbye Girl, Harmony, Manhattan Concert Productions’ The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center; the one-night-only concert of Guys & Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Nathan Lane, Patrick Wilson and Megan Mullally; the final Off-Broadway cast of Love, Loss, and What I Wore; and Music in the Air for City Center’s Encores! series. She also starred as Christine Daae in the Las Vegas production of The Phantom of the Opera. Regionally, she has been seen in The Secret Garden (CTG), A Little Night Music (Barrington Stage Company), Into The Woods (Hollywood Bowl), Ever After (Alliance Theatre), Age of Innocence (world premiere, Hartford Stage and McCarter Theatre), Princesses (world premiere, Goodspeed Opera House and Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre), and the national tour of Les Misérables.

Film and Television credits include Vulture Club with Susan Sarandon and the web series What’s Your Emergency, directed by Michael Urie.

Her recordings include School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera (also on DVD), the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, and Andrew Lippa’s A Little Princess. Concert appearances include the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, and Broadway by the Year at Town Hall. Sierra has toured all over the world across Australia, Japan, Paris, and London with her concert show, which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below. She recently released an album of duets with Julian Ovenden made during the pandemic entitled Together At A Distance. www.sierraboggess.com

JULIE BENKO

Ruth

Julie Benko most recently marched her band out on Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. For her performance, she was named the 2022 Breakout Star for Theater in the New York Times, honored as one of 40 Under 40 for Crain’s New York Business, hailed by CBS Mornings as “Broadway’s breakout star,” and received the 2023 Theatre World Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre. Other Broadway and touring credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, and Spring Awakening. Of her numerous off-Broadway and regional appearances, favorites include leading roles Once (Wilde Award, Best Actress in a Musical), The Fantasticks, Our Town, Bar Mitzvah Boy, Rags, The Golem of Havana, and …Spelling Bee at such venues as Barrington Stage, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Weston Playhouse, York Theatre Company, and more.

Also an accomplished cabaret performer and recording artist, Julie has performed her solo shows Standby, Me and Julie Sings Jule (Styne) at such esteemed venues as Birdland, 54 Below, the Venetian Room in San Francisco, and more, in addition to appearing as a guest with symphonies across the country. Her albums Hand in Hand (Club44 Records), an award-winning duo effort with her pianist-composer spouse Jason Yeager, and Introducing Julie Benko are available wherever music is streaming. Look for her new record, Christmas With You, this holiday season!

As a writer, Julie has been recognized as a semifinalist by the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center for her play The District. She received numerous accolades at film festivals worldwide for her short film, “The Newlywed’s Guide to Physical Intimacy,” which she also directed. She holds both a BFA in Drama and an MFA in Acting from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Visit her website, www.JulieBenko.com, or follow her on TikTok/Instagram @Jujujuliebee to discover more.

SEAN BELL (HE/HIM)

Bobby

Sean played Bobby in Harmony: A New Musical Off-Broadway and will be making his Broadway debut in the same role. Select credits include: A Bronx Tale: The Musical (First National Tour), The Radio City Christmas Spectacular (Arena Tour), How To Succeed… (The Kennedy Center), Young Frankenstein (The MUNY), Crazy For You (Signature Theatre), Fully Committed, Clue (Arrow Rock), The Little Mermaid (Syracuse Stage), Oklahoma, Spamalot (North Shore), Hairspray, The Producers (Walnut Street), Deathtrap (The Fulton) and more. He has been seen on television in “Succession” (HBO), “Z” (Amazon), “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO), and “Red Oaks” (Amazon).

DANNY KORNFELD

Young Rabbi

Danny played Young Rabbi in Harmony off-Broadway and makes his Broadway debut in this role. Select theater credits include: Aunt Caroline in Renascence (Transport Group), Sondheim On Sondheim (Kansas City Lyric Opera), Wringer (City Center), Mark Cohen in RENT (20th Anniversary Tour), Fiddler On The Roof (Barrington Stage Company), Our Town (Theatre Aspen), and various developmental workshops and labs at The Eugene O’Neill Theatre Center, NAMT, Westport Country Playhouse and York Theatre. TV/Film: Recur on Season 11 of American Horror Story (FX), Tripped Up (Universal Pictures, Decal), estimated release winter 2023. @DannyKornfeld

ZAL OWEN

Harry

Zal couldn’t be more honored to bring Harmony to Broadway, after originating the role of Harry in the Off-Broadway production. Zal made his Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band’s Visit and performed across the country as Motel on the National Tour of Fiddler on the Roof, opposite Harvey Fierstein. Additional Off-Broadway credits include Einstein’s Dreams (59E59), Goldstein (Actors Temple), NYTW. Regionally, he has performed at the Denver Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Stages St. Louis, and Ogunquit Playhouse among many others. TV credits include “Law & Order” (NBC). @TheZalOwen

ERIC PETERS (HE/HIM)

Erich

Eric originated the role of Erich in the Off-Broadway production of Harmony at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and will make his Broadway debut performing the same role. Off-Broadway: Harmony: A New Musical (National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene), Love Actually, The Unauthorized Musical Parody (Jerry Orbach Theater), Young Pilgrims (RAVE Theater Festival), The Voice of Broadway (NY Theater Festival Winterfest). National Tour: Motown the Musical. Training: Northwestern University, B.S. in Theatre & Mathematics. @ericfromminnesota

BLAKE ROMAN (HE/HIM)

Chopin

After playing the role off-broadway in Harmony: A New Musical, Blake will be making his Broadway debut in the role of Chopin. A graduate of University of Michigan’s Musical Theatre program, Blake is building a career in theatre, film, voice over, and music. He has been seen on television in “Blue Bloods” (Paramount +) and voiced characters in the animated series “Helluva Boss” (Youtube).

STEVEN TELSEY (HE/HIM)

Lesh

Most recently seen Off-Broadway as Lesh in Harmony: A New Musical, Steven is making his Broadway debut in the same role. Prior to Harmony, he toured across the country with the National Tour of The Book Of Mormon. Graduate of Elon Music Theatre. @steven_telsey

ALLISON SEMMES

Josephine Baker

ALLISON SEMMES (Josephine Baker). Chicago Native. Multi-genre songstress. UIUC-B.M. NYU-M.M. Broadway: Motown: The Musical (Diana Ross), The Book of Mormon (Nabalungi US/Swing). Nat’l Tour: Disney’s The Lion King (Sarabi, Nala US), Motown (Diana Ross). Favorite Regional Theatre: Little Shop of Horrors (Chiffon, Kennedy Center), A Wonderful World (Lil Hardin, Miami New Drama), Shout Sister Shout (Marie Knight, Seattle Rep). Developments: Disney’s AIDA. Favorite Concerts: Kurt Elling’s The Big Blind (Jazz at the Lincoln Center) & Songs in the Key of Life (Stevie Wonder, Toronto). Allison also recorded on Stevie Wonder’s newest album: Can’t Put it In the Hands of Fate. Grateful to my family, friends & Dave. “…Understanding breeds love and brotherhood” -Josephine Baker. www.allisonsemmes.com IG: @ladysemmes

ANDREW O’SHANICK

Standartenfϋhrer, u/s Bobby

ANDREW O’SHANICK (Standartenfϋhrer, u/s Bobby) (he/him) is beyond lucky to be making his Broadway Debut with his Harmony Family! Theater: Cape Playhouse, ASF, Flat Rock, Huntington. TV/Film: Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, Pitch Perfect, “L&O: Organized Crime, “FBI,” “The Blacklist,” “The Office.” For Ted, Pop and all the loved ones who are with us in spirit. Love to the village that got me here.

ZAK EDWARDS

Ensemble, u/s Erich, u/s Lesh, u/s Standartenfϋhrer

ZAK EDWARDS (Ensemble, u/s Erich, u/s Lesh, u/s Standartenfϋhrer). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Harmony, Yank! the Musical. First national tours: An American in Paris (Adam u/s), Young Frankenstein. Other favorites: Candide (NYCOpera, Hal Prince dir.); No, No, Nanette (Encores); and countless regional. Unending thanks to Warren, Bruce and Barry, Jamibeth, John, everyone else at Harmony, The Mine, OUMT, his wildly supportive family, and his opposite of heartbreak, Will.

DAN HOY

Swing, Assistant Dance Captain, u/s Lesh, u/s Bobby, u/s Harry

DAN HOY (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain, u/s Lesh, u/s Bobby, u/s Harry). Broadway Debut! Tour: Cats (Munkustrap; 1st National, Revival). Off-Broadway: Between the Lines (u/s Oliver, Frump, Martin). Select Regional: Great Comet (Anatole), Carousel (Billy), Rock of Ages (Drew). Next to Normal (Gabe), Pippin (Pippin), The Last Five Years (Jamie), The Seagull (Trigorin), The Glass Menagerie (Jim). BWMT ‘18. Much love and gratitude to Jules, the Hoy family, and UIA Talent. www.danhoy.org | IG: @dan_jhoy

BRUCE LANDRY

Ensemble, u/s Chopin

BRUCE LANDRY (Ensemble, u/s Chopin). Broadway: Les Misérables and Anastasia the Musical (u/s Dmitry). National tour: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (u/s Prince Topher). Other select credits include Cabaret (Cliff), An American in Paris (Henri), La Cage aux Folles (Jean-Michel), The Light and the Piazza (Fabrizio), and Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Prince Eric). Thanks to Mom and Dad for their endless love and support, Jason, Ron, Nicolosi & Co., and the entire team at Harmony. Ithaca College Alumnus. @thebrucelandry

RHONNIROSE MANTILLA

Ensemble, u/s Josephine Baker

RHONNIROSE MANTILLA (Ensemble, u/s Josephine Baker). Broadway debut! Regional: The Notebook (Chicago Shakespeare); Catch Me If You Can, Grease (New London Barn Playhouse); The Wiz, A Chorus Line, Jesus Christ Superstar, Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story (The Muny). Education: BM in Music Theatre, Baldwin Wallace University. RhonniRose would like to thank her team at A3 Artists Agency and her family for their endless love and support.

DANIEL Z. MILLER

Ensemble, u/s Erich, u/s Chopin, u/s Standartenfϋhrer

DANIEL Z. MILLER (Ensemble, u/s Erich, u/s Chopin, u/s Standartenfϋhrer ) is beyond excited to be making his Broadway debut in Harmony! Most recently, he was seen performing in H.M.S. Pinafore with the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players. Other credits include Anastasia (First National Tour), West Side Story (A.D. Players), and Grinchmas (Universal Orlando Resort). BFA in Musical Theatre from TXST. Soli Deo Gloria.

BENJAMIN H. MOORE

Ensemble

BENJAMIN H. MOORE (Ensemble). Broadway debut! Tours: Les Misérables, Rent. Off-Broadway: Harmony. Favorite regional: Maybe Happy Ending, Sister Act, Into the Woods, Once on This Island, Black Nativity, The First Noel. Love to my family and friends for their unending support! Thanks to Clear Talent Group, casting, and creatives. This one’s for you, daddy. All glory to God! Phil. 1:6. @mooreofthemusic

MATTHEW MUCHA

Swing, Fight Captain, u/s Young Rabbi

MATTHEW MUCHA (Swing, Fight Captain, u/s Young Rabbi) is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in Harmony after being part of the original Off-Broadway company. Select credits include: Bandstand (First National Tour), Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (First National Tour), Memphis (CFRT), The Sound of Music (Alabama Shakespeare). Endless love to Jaime, his family and ATB Talent. For Rosalie, who’s kvelling in the front row. @matthewmucha.

CONSTANTINE PAPPAS

Ensemble, u/s Young Rabbi, u/s Harry

CONSTANTINE PAPPAS (Ensemble, u/s Young Rabbi, u/s Harry). National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera. Off-Broadway: Penelope (York Theatre). Regional: Kismet (dir. Lonny Price, Granada Theatre), The Secret Garden (ACT of Connecticut), A Christmas Carol (DCPA, WPPAC), First Date (Seven Angels), Into the Woods (GVT), Les Misérables (Fox Theatre). Opera: Il barbiere di Siviglia (Figaro), La boheme (Marcello), The Secret of Luca (Luca). Spokesman for EDGE Sound Research. www.constandpappas.com

KAYLEEN SEIDL

Ensemble, u/s Mary

KAYLEEN SEIDL (Ensemble, u/s Mary). Off-Broadway: Harmony, Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof. Tour: Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown). Select Regional: Sound of Music (Maria), Escape to Margaritaville (Rachel), Phantom (Christine), Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife), TOMMY (Mrs. Walker). St. Olaf College: BM Vocal Performance, BA Spanish. Offstage: rock-climbing, cycling, and teaching VocalMotion – the integration of vocal and dance techniques. Thank you CLA. All my love, Brett. Proverbs 3:5-6. www.KayleenSeidl.com @kayleenseidl www.VocalMotion.co @vocalmotion.co

KYLA STONE

Swing, u/s Josephine Baker, u/s Ruth

KYLA STONE (Swing, u/s Josephine Baker, u/s Ruth) is thrilled to be making her B’way debut! She notably starred and made history as the first Black Anya in the national tour of Anastasia. Other: Legally Blonde (The Muny), Into the Woods (PCLO), The Secret Garden (Ahmanson Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Hangar Theatre), The Music Man in Concert (Gainsville Orchestra). Much love to her mom, Conner, and the Harmony team. Eternal Fanilow @kylastone

BRONWYN TARBOTON

Ensemble, u/s Ruth, u/s Mary

BRONWYN TARBOTON (Ensemble, u/s Ruth, u/s Mary). Broadway: Disney’s Frozen. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man and Smokey Joe’s Cafe. National Tour: Disney’s Frozen and A Chorus Line (Maggie). Bunch of regional theater including Paper Mill Playhouse and the MUNY. BFA in Music-Dance-Theatre from BYU. Bronwyn is also an accomplished pianist and works often as an accompanist. Sharing this dream-come-true with Bubba, David, Paisley and her new husband Brian. Insta: @bronwyn_tarboton and @nyctrashtotreasures

KATE WESLER

Ensemble, Dance Captain

KATE WESLER (Ensemble, Dance Captain). Broadway debut! National Tour: Chicago (Roxie), Pippin (Fastrada). Off-Broadway: Harmony. Select Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Westchester Broadway Theatre, MT Wichita, Maltz Jupiter Theatre. TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” CCM grad. Thank you to Warren, Bruce, Barry, Jamibeth, Sara, John, Ken, and the entire Harmony team…I’m forever grateful and honored to be sharing this story. Love to my family. katewesler.com IG: @kate.wesler

STUART ZAGNIT

Ensemble, u/s Rabbi

STUART ZAGNIT (Ensemble, u/s Rabbi). Broadway: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, NEWSIES, SEUSSICAL, THE WILD PARTY, THE PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS. Off Broadway: the original LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS & the current hit revival, LUCKY STIFF, ALL IN THE TIMING, KUNI-LEML, THE GRAND TOUR & SIGNS OF LIFE. National tours/ regional: WICKED (The Wizard,) HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, CRAZY FOR YOU, INTO THE WOODS, APPLAUSE, FIDDLER (Tevye), THE PRODUCERS (Max). Television: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” five “Law & Orders,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Wife,” “Instinct,” “Elementary,” “Blue Bloods,” “30 Rock.” Pokémon fans know Stuart as the original voice of Professor Oak! He lives in Brooklyn, NY with author/educator/composer wife Carolyn Sloan & musician/composer son Sam.

LEE ZARRETT

Ensemble, u/s Rabbi

LEE ZARRETT (Ensemble, u/s Rabbi). Broadway: My Fair Lady, On Your Feet! , Hair, …Spelling Bee, Jane Eyre. Off-Broadway: Encores!, New Victory, Vineyard. National Tour: Peter and the Starcatcher, Les Miserables. Regional: MUNY, Pittsburgh CLO, La Jolla. TV: “The Blacklist,” High Fidelity,” “Gotham,” “Louie,” “Boardwalk Empire.”

Photo Credit: harmonyanewmusical.com