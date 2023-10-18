Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for PAL JOEY at New York City Center

Pal Joey opens with a benefit performance on November 1 and runs through November 5.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Ran Photo 3 Review Roundup: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Opens On Broadway Starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Pal Joey Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Coming up next month at NEW YORK CITY CENTER is the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. The production opens with a benefit performance on November 1 (through 5), celebrating 80 years at the center or the arts, followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Funds raised by all seven performances help to ensure the future of City Center’s founding mission: to provide all New Yorkers affordable access to world-class performing arts.

In this revival, reconceived by co-director and choreographer Savion Glover and co-director Tony Goldwyn, Joey Evans (Ephraim Sykes) is a Black jazz singer who refuses to compromise on his craft as he struggles to make it big on the Chicago nightclub circuit. With a new book by Richard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty, the production reimagines Linda English (Aisha Jackson) as a radio chanteuse trying to find her authentic voice, and Vera Simpson (Elizabeth Stanley) as a liberated white socialite following her passions. 

The company just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jonah Hale 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY Photo
Video: Ephraim Sykes & Aisha Jackson Sing from PAL JOEY

Coming up next month at NEW YORK CITY CENTER is the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. Check out videos of Ephraim Sykes and Aisha Jackson performing three songs from the show!

2
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Full Cast Revealed for PAL JOEY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER has unveiled the complete cast for the Annual Gala Presentation Pal Joey. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Jonah Hale

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for PAL JOEY at New York City CenterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for PAL JOEY at New York City Center

Videos

Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance Video
Watch Every DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
CHICAGO
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You